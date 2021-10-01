Rams' Darrell Henderson (ribs) expected to return Sunday

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (ribs) is expected to play in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals, per head coach Sean McVay. Henderson practiced every day this week after missing all of last week and he's on track to return for Sunday's divisional matchup. The Rams gave Henderson at least 17 combined carries and targets in each of the first two games, but Sony Michel could cut into his workload after filling in last week with 20 carries for 67 yards and 12 receiving yards.