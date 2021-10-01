CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

KEEPING THE FAITH: Our God is a God of new beginning

Wicked Local
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Abram was 99 years old, the lord appeared to Abram and said to him, "I am Almighty God; walk before Me and be blameless. And I will make My covenant between Me and you, and will multiply you exceedingly." (Genesis 17:1-2) Many of us are reluctant when it comes...

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 16

Lorie Mancini
4d ago

believe what you want to but I totally disagree with you. I believe in supernatural because of certain things that I have been through and witnessed. as far as speaking for or representing an alleged creator- first I would point out that I do believe in the holy Bible. this also leads me to my faith in a God that cannot be seen. you cannot touch nor see the wind or oxygen, but it is there. how do you figure religion controls people or is a money making business? God gave us "free will" to discern between right and wrong. it is not forced upon anyone to abide by God's commandments. Satan is allowed to have influence on the minds of people who choose be his followers. how do YOU know if it's a lie if God speaks through a person through the holy spirit if you are not a believer in God's word? you apparently do not believe in God's gifts, blessings or miracles either. no evidence is needed to understand that God is the truth and the only way to eternal life.

Reply(2)
3
Lorie Mancini
3d ago

Doubts?Matthew 24:11-13 many prophets will rise and lead many astray. and because lawlessness will be increased, the love of many will grow cold. but the one who endures to the end will be saved.we should get ready for the Lord's coming by being spiritually and mentally alert to Satanic deception and false teachings. submit to the word of God. cultivate strong faith to the end whatever suffering comes out way."if you were born man &want to be woman, then there is no law in God, no law in nature, no law in culture to hinder you. do whatever you want. you are a law to yourself. that's what Jesus means by lawlessness."

Reply
3
Prince of Peace ✝️
3d ago

👉Grateful Praise Prayer🙏Generous Father, thank you that, by you, all things were created that are in heaven and that are on earth, visible and invisible. I praise you with all of my heart for your love for me. I thank you for all your wonderful deeds. I worship you for the gift of salvation. I glorify you for my secure, eternal future with you. According to your abundant mercy, you have caused me to be born again into a living hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. Let me continuously praise you. In your powerful name, Amen.☝️✝️👑😃

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Journal Review

False prophets in sheep’s clothing

False prophets in sheep’s clothing are leading some of us into great danger. False prophets and teachers bear a heavy burden of responsibility for disastrous results of their ignorance or deceit. We live in a time when instant communication and media provide loud megaphones to little people, making them appear...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
eastidahonews.com

Column: I’m not a Latter-day Saint. Here was my experience touring the Pocatello Temple with an apostle

POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pocatello Temple is a beautiful and awe-inspiring building. One to be enjoyed, no matter your faith. I grew up attending St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Waimanalo, Hawaii, even serving as an altar boy. So a media tour of the LDS Church’s 170th temple was my first opportunity to peek behind the veil of the church.
POCATELLO, ID
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Jehovah’s Witnesses adapt to changes brought on by COVID

WARRENTON - Every faith and each Church body has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but Jehovah’s Witnesses faced a distinctive challenge last spring with the onset of COVID-19, as the threat of the virus enveloped the globe. After all, Jehovah’s Witnesses are known for public outreach, for going door to door, and for staging large-scale conventions. Surely, going virtual would hinder the traditional practices that represent the core of their convictions. Wouldn’t it?
WARRENTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
inspiringtips.com

11 Signs God is Pushing You into Something Better

You may not know it yet, but there is a big chance that your current struggles are God’s way of leading you to more incredible things. Your present situation may be difficult, but if you keep hanging there and trusting Him, you will surely see better days ahead. To help...
RELIGION
Slate

The Uproar Over the “Ultimate American Bible”

In May, controversy over “the ultimate American Bible” briefly rocked the Christian publishing world. Big-name Christian authors penned a letter blasting it as “dangerous,” and more than 900 people signed a petition decrying the decision to print the book. The Bible’s advertised publisher, a part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, disavowed the book and denied it ever had plans to print it in the first place.
RELIGION
TIME

The Unmaking of the White Christian Worldview

As I came of age in Woodville Heights Baptist Church, on the white working-class side of Jackson, Miss., I internalized a cycle of sin, confession and repentance as a daily part of my life. Though I wasn’t aware of it at the time, this was a double inheritance. Beneath this seemingly icy surface of guilt and culpability flowed a deeper current of innocence and entitlement. Individually, I was a sinner, but collectively, I was part of a special tribe. Whatever our humble social stations might be, we white Christians were God’s chosen instruments of spreading salvation and civilization to the world.
RELIGION
Ilana Quinn

The False Prosperity Gospel Popular in Megachurches

Amanda was looking for a church. After attending Sunday services with her tight-knit family every week, she had moved to a large city for college and discarded her faith. But when she had reached her early thirties — working as a high-powered attorney in a reputable law firm and being engaged to the love of her life — she still felt something was missing. An emptiness dwelled within her not even the sleekest apartment or most charming fiancé could fill.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
Dallas News

Max Lucado: God promised relief in our seasons of despair

This column is part of our ongoing Opinion commentary on faith, called Living Our Faith. Get weekly roundups of the project in your email inbox by signing up for the Living Our Faith newsletter. When I was 12 years old, I took on a summer responsibility of managing the houses...
RELIGION
nationalgeographic.com

These biblical queens played crucial roles in the rise and fall of ancient Israel

Some were heretics and others heroes, but these royal women all took center stage in some of the most important stories in the Old Testament. Beginning with Eve, Hebrew scriptures and the books of the Old Testament provide key insights into ancient attitudes toward the role of women. Wives, mothers, sisters, daughters, and leaders—Sarah, Hagar, Rachel, Leah, and Deborah—are important figures in the journey of the Hebrew tribes that culminates in their people’s settlement in Canaan (modern-day Israel and the Palestinian territories). The women who come after them—when their people unite, divide, and are exiled—have high-profile roles in stories about their struggles as a people. As queens and leaders, these female figures take on larger symbolic meanings, whether as role models, dire warnings, or bastions of hope.
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.8:16-18; quote by Charles Spurgeon

The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God: And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together. For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keeping The Faith#God
Asbury Park Press

They were a missionary, a Muslim and an evangelical but are now atheists. Why?

Tom Van Denburgh's transformation from believer to skeptic didn't come in a sudden, "a-ha!" moment. It was more like a slow, steady trek toward a new truth. Growing up in the northern New Jersey suburbs, Van Denburgh attended a private Christian academy with "an overemphasis on hell and brimstone" and an unhealthy preoccupation with Satan, he recalls.
RELIGION
New Haven Register

A New You: God moves in mysterious ways

This morning, as I heard the birds sing their melody outside my office window, I recalled an article that I read somewhere that was purported to be true. It was about a construction company that was contracted to build a new road through the countryside. As the construction progressed through the heavily rural area, the crew began taking down large trees.
RELIGION
kentuckytoday.com

Georgia pastor embraces ‘faith over fear’ after COVID battle

DUBLIN, Ga. (BP) – After an intense battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia for multiple weeks, Georgia pastor Samuel Rogers rejoices that he has “seen the goodness and kindness of God like I never have before.”. Rogers is the lead pastor at Cross Point Community Church in Dublin, Ga., and first...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Desiring God

The Book Jesus Loved Most

Sunday school has marked me since my childhood — literally. I have a scar on the top of my right hand from being burned by the popcorn popper when I was about 3 years old. Sunday school has left much deeper impressions, however, in my heart and soul and in the way I have read and understood the Bible for most of my life — especially in terms of how I have read and understood the Old Testament.
RELIGION
mageenews.com

God is with you

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today, focus on the fact that He is with you. God is walking with you and guiding you. No matter what has happened, He will take what the enemy meant for evil and turn it around for your good! He always leads us where we need to be, so keep moving forward, trusting and having faith in God and His plan for you!–
RELIGION
phelpscountyfocus.com

Prayer changes things

“For this reason, since the day we heard about you, we have not stopped praying for you. We continually ask God to fill you with the knowledge of his will through all the wisdom and understanding that the Spirit gives.” - Colossians 1:9. The MOST important thing for a Christian...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy