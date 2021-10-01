CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is different in all the right ways

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft’s Surface Duo 2 debuted last week as Microsoft’s second take on the foldable phone genre. And what a take it remains. It isn’t styled like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Galaxy Z Fold-series, which turn into flip phones or small tablets. It instead resembles something that’s more akin to a small laptop or the now obsolete Nintendo DS. With its wide chassis and a less flexible display, it’s very different in a way that some have found off-putting, but that’s not inherently a bad thing.

Phone Arena

Latest 5G budget phone from Samsung has a 120Hz screen and 5,000mAh cell but lacks 3.5mm port

Galaxy M52 5G landing page is now live on Samsung's Polish and German websites. Per the pages, the phone features a 6.7-inches Super AMOLED Plus screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is fueled by an octa-core chip, which is believed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. The SoC is mated with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB. The virtual RAM feature is also available.
Digital Trends

Don’t like the iPhone 13? Samsung Galaxy S21 just got a HUGE Price Cut

It’s the best time of year to upgrade or replace your smartphone. With the arrival of the iPhone 13, we’re seeing some amazing Samsung Galaxy deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, and iPhone deals. AAnd right now, Amazon is offering $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and $312 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. These are some of Samsung’s top phones, and some of the deepest discounts of all the smartphone deals out there, for a limited time only.
xda-developers

Get the excellent Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for only $400 ($100 off)

The Galaxy A52 is one of Samsung’s best phones at the moment, especially in the United States. The phone includes many of the features you’d expect on a flagship device, like a 120Hz screen and 5G connectivity, but at a lower price of $500. However, the Galaxy A52 5G is now on sale at Amazon for $499.99, a savings of $100 from the usual price. That’s a heck of a deal for the hardware and software on offer.
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this MSI gaming laptop is at Walmart

Get ready to game on the go with this gaming laptop! Right now, you can get the Lenovo Legion 15-inch gaming laptop for just $878 when you order it from Walmart today. That’s a savings of $121 off the regular price of $999. This powerful gaming laptop features an Nvidia GeForce graphics card for amazing picture quality, and Intel Core i7 processor for super fast load times, and a 15-inch display that doesn’t sacrifice screen quality or size for portability.
CNET

Windows 11 and Android apps: They're coming eventually, but Microsoft hasn't said when

One of the more exciting Windows 11 features Microsoft teased at its announcement event earlier this year was the ability to use Android apps on Windows devices. But if you were excited about Microsoft bringing Android apps to its app store, we've got bad news. Though Windows 11 will be released on Oct. 5 (with a staggered rollout), Android apps won't actually be part of Windows 11 on launch day. A date still hasn't been confirmed for when they will be available to the public.
gsmarena.com

Microsoft announces new Surface Duo 2 with Snapdragon 888 and triple camera

Microsoft today launched the second generation of its Surface Duo smartphone. The new Surface Duo 2 corrects many of the shortcomings of the previous model on paper, and is a much more fleshed out offering, especially considering the price point. The new Surface Duo 2 features dual 5.8-inch 1892x1344 resolution...
Digital Photography Review

Getting flexible: Microsoft announces Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Duo 2

At today’s Surface event, Microsoft unveiled a number of new and improved Surface products, including the new Surface Pro 8, a creator-focused Surface Laptop Studio and the Surface Duo 2, an updated version of its dual-display folding smartphone. While you can watch the event in its entirety via the above video, we’ll break down the biggest announcements from the livestream.
windowscentral.com

Microsoft Surface 2021 event: Release dates, prices, and everything announced

Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8, and Surface Duo 2 today. The company also announced a refreshed Surface Pro X and the Surface Go 3. To go along with the Surface devices, Microsoft announced the Surface Slim Pen 2, the Surface Adaptive Kit, and the Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse.
geekculture.co

Microsoft Doubles Down With Foldable Surface Duo 2 Android Phone

While the Samsung Z Fold might be the superior foldable phone right now, Microsoft is taking another big swing. Considering that their first dual-screen Android phone, the Surface Duo, was a rather big miss, their second attempt is looking good. Encased in a sweet Obsidian Black, the new Surface Duo...
onmsft.com

Surface Event 2021: Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 announced, now with upgraded camera, NFC, and more

Microsoft unveiled today the Surface Duo 2 during its much-anticipated Surface event ahead of the launch of Windows 11 next month. The Surface Duo 2 is Microsoft's second attempt at creating an innovative Android-based dual-screen device, and it seems to address most of the issues early adopters have been complaining about, including the Surface Duo's lackluster front-facing camera.
SamMobile

Biggest reason not to buy Microsoft Surface Duo over Samsung’s foldables

Instead of pursuing the foldable smartphone dream like Samsung or Huawei, Microsoft is going a different route. The Microsoft Surface Duo and the newly announced Surface Duo 2 simply join two displays together instead of having a single large display fold and unfold, and that means it’s not exactly a direct competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup.
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft promises to upgrade the original Surface Duo to Android 11 soonish

The announcement of the Surface Duo 2 was quite well received, but some publications noted that if you expected regular OS updates it was not the handset to get. The reason for this has been Microsoft’s seeming inability to upgrade the original Surface Duon from Android 10 to Android 11, even when Android 12 is already being released.
Hot Hardware

Microsoft’s Windows 11 PC Health Check App Is Back And Better Than Ever

Shortly after Microsoft announced Windows 11 earlier this Summer, it made its PC Health Check available to let Windows 10 users know if their device met the minimum requirements to upgrade. However, the app did more to frustrate users with its unclear error messages and lack of explanation for why systems were labeled as incompatible with Windows 11.
pocketnow.com

HP’s Chromebook x360 14a, and more Chromebooks are on sale today

We start today’s deals with a vast selection of Chromebook laptops for you to choose from. First up, we have the HP Chromebook x360 14a Laptop that’s currently getting a 28 percent discount, which means you can get yours for just $260. This laptop packs a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. It also packs a 14-inch HD touchscreen, and it runs on Google Chrome OS, like every other laptop listed below.
technave.com

(Updated) Microsoft Surface Go 3 Malaysia release: coming in up to Windows 11 Pro, starting price from RM1888

Update: The Surface Go 3 will be available for pre-order starting 23 September via commercial authorised resellers such as SoftwareONE and Maxis; and authorised retailers such as All IT, Gloo by SNS, Harvey Norman, Lazada-Microsoft Authorised store, PC Image, Senheng, Shopee-Microsoft Authorised store and TMT by Thundermatch. From the Microsoft...
