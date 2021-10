It was quite a summer at the little radio station on Magnolia Avenue in Wildwood. The owner paid us once a week. No checks. In envelopes. In cash. Like we were splitting the proceeds from a bank robbery. Forty-nine dollars and some change stuffed into a white envelope. And I grabbed it greedily. Not that I was strapped for cash. My shared room at the Rainbow Apartments cost me only $2 a week. It felt like my own private room because I almost never saw any of my roommates. I wasn’t dating anyone so I didn’t need much more than my food money for my meals at Dom’s Italian Restaurant. The widowed owner of the Rainbow kept trying to convince me to let her fix me breakfast and do my shirts free of charge. I refused to take advantage of the nice, but grieving lady. But I was tempted.

