“zero” [ft. Mereba]

By Eric Torres
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 4 days ago

Southeast London multi-instrumentalist cktrl (aka Bradley Miller) fuses contemporary classical and experimental music, using woodwinds, horns, and pitch-shifted beats to convey warm intimacy. On last year’s Robyn EP, cktrl’s downcast saxophone and collaborator Duval Timothy’s delicate piano depicted a breakup in painterly gestures, leaving ample room for listeners to glimpse their own experiences of heartache through down-key instrumentation and lush songwriting.

pitchfork.com

Pitchfork

In the Meantime

Alessia Cara made a career of chronicling the aches of growing up as an outsider. She sang anthems for the isolated, the anxious, the self-branded antisocial. Sometimes, she wrote with a cutting specificity; her breakout single, “Here,” gave a panoramic view of a party from the vantage point of the loner slumped near the TV, a beanie slung low over her eyes. The song was a massive hit that sent her into the pop machine, and soon after she signed to Def Jam, Cara released a stream of sanitized songs with Big Messages—the cloying “Scars to Your Beautiful” addressed a girl who cuts herself, the earnest “Trust My Lonely” was a cheesy ode to intuition. Her albums alternated between tracks that harnessed her keen eye for detail and songs more suited for Disney soundtracks (Cara eventually was featured on the Moana soundtrack). But her undeniable voice and her keen introspection made Cara a compelling figure in the pop world, even as she struggled to define what type of star she wants to become.
Pitchfork

Kali Uchis and SZA Share New “Fue Mejor” Video: Watch

Kali Uchis has shared the music video for a new version of her Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ track “Fue Mejor,” now featuring SZA. Check out the Daniel Sannwald–directed video below. Of the track, Kali Uchis said in a statement: “This is Latin R&B, this is SZA...
Pitchfork

Bruce Springsteen Joins John Mellencamp on New Song “Wasted Days”: Listen

John Mellencamp has shared a new song called “Wasted Days,” and it’s a collaboration with Bruce Springsteen. Listen to it below. Springsteen recently announced The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, a concert film and live album capturing Springsteen and the E Street Band’s benefit shows that were filmed for the 1980 concert documentary No Nukes. His last album was 2020’s Letter to You. While Springsteen and Mellencamp have never collaborated on new music before “Wasted Days,” the two singer-songwriters performed together at New York City’s Beacon Theatre in 2019.
Mereba
Pitchfork

Crocus

For a folk-rock quartet that doesn’t rely on electronics or lush production, the Ophelias are hard to pin down. They can sound like Painted Shut-era Hop Along, early 2000s folk, or John Darnielle’s string-heavy modern releases as the Mountain Goats. Even the band’s story eludes catchy signifiers: Initial press claimed the band was made up of former “token girls” in their Ohio bands. Now, the Ophelias return as two women, one newly-joined non-binary bassist, and one trans male drummer. On their third album, Crocus, the band reflects this fluidity; the tense “Spirit Sent” starts out like toned-down PJ Harvey before concluding with layered strings; “Sacrificial Lamb” has adult-alternative hooks inside a lo-fi frame. Frontwoman Spencer Peppet grounds her bandmates’ kinetic energy with introspection, revisiting toxic relationships and dealing with her own self-worth. Crocus is a snapshot of four people figuring out their identities both as individual humans and as a subtly defiant band.
Pitchfork

Tori Amos Shares New Song “Speaking With Trees”: Listen

Tori Amos has shared “Speaking With Trees,” the first offering from her new album Ocean to Ocean. Listen below. The song addresses the absence of live music during the pandemic, according to a press release. Ocean to Ocean, Amos’s first record since 2017’s Native Invader, is out October 29 via...
Pitchfork

The Weather Station Shares New Songs on Deluxe Edition of Ignorance: Listen

The Weather Station has shared the deluxe edition of her latest album Ignorance. Out now on digital streaming platforms, it features live and piano versions of songs from the original LP, as well two new tracks: “Look” and “Better Now.” A 2xLP set is due out November 19 via Fat Possum. Check out a visualizer for “Better Now” below and scroll down for the full deluxe album.
Pitchfork

Local Valley

José González never sounds like he’s in a hurry. He takes his sweet time both in song and in life: The gap between the Swedish songwriter’s third solo album, 2015’s Vestiges & Claws, and fourth, Local Valley, was long enough to encompass the entirety of Trump’s presidency, several Lorde rebrands, and some 13 King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard albums. Empires rise and fall; celebrity marriages come and go. Yet the basic elements of González’s sound have been more or less preserved in amber since 2003’s Veneer: sparse arrangements, intricate acoustic fingerpicking, gently philosophical lyrics, and a plaintive voice that’s halfway between a murmur and a croon. Never freaky enough for the freak-folk movement nor chronically chill enough for the Jack Johnson dudes, González carved out his own niche, imbuing his music with a sense of timelessness that’s impervious to trends but also susceptible to a sameness that can be stifling.
Pitchfork

Katy B Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Open Wound”: Listen

Katy B has shared another new song, her second of the year. It’s called “Open Wound” and it’ll appear on a new EP titled Peace and Offerings that’s out October 29. London singer Jaz Karis joins Katy B on the single, which was produced by Geeneus. Listen to it now and see the full EP tracklist below.
Pitchfork

Listen to Remble’s “Rocc Climbing” [ft. Lil Yachty]: The Ones

After spending a good chunk of the last year as an affiliate of Michigan’s rap scene, Lil Yachty is searching for a new regional scene to temporarily call home. When he thought it might be Queens, he took a swing at the sample-based drill wave with a Shawny Binladen-type song produced by Cash Cobain, but that didn’t really work out. Next up is L.A., and on “Rocc Climbing” he does a fine enough Drakeo the Ruler imitation, but I probably would have never clicked on it again if it wasn’t for Remble. The Los Angeles rapper, who was taken under the wing of the aforementioned Drakeo earlier this year, delivers his mix of threats and boasts with a flow that sounds like he just got off The Mayflower. At one point, he raps, “Yeah I’m happy with my girl but I want Blac Chyna,” only to take it back in the same verse: “I hope you don’t really believe that I want Blac Chyna.” It’s probably Remble’s most fun raps since “Gordon Ramsay Freestyle,” and not even Yachty’s scene hopping can hold it back.
Pitchfork

Holy Other Announces Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

British electronic producer Holy Other has released his first new music since 2012. “Lieve” is the title track from his forthcoming studio album, out November 19 via Holy Other’s own imprint. It is “an album about L(i)eaving, coming to terms with the past, and trying to live in the present,” according to press materials. Watch the video for the single below, and scroll down for the LP art and tracklist.
Entertainment
Pitchfork

Listen to Shane Arnold’s “Hurried”: The Ones

Shane Arnold hails from Las Vegas, but the music he makes is indebted to East Coast hip-hop. Over the jazz loop that forms the backbone of the ironically titled “Hurried,” he takes his time expressing himself. He’s lucid yet languid, and though he doesn’t try to show off, every line lands with purpose. As a passage of Rhodes, drums, and double bass repeats, he layers brags into his contemplative bars: “My axioms made me an agent for truth/One less reason for you niggas to get back in the booth.” It would be easy to describe his flow as a stream of consciousness, but I don’t know anyone who thinks this clearly. “Hurried” is more like a series of edited notes to himself, scrubbed of all the doubt and overthinking of the first draft. As the song comes to a close, his final line is an expression of self-acceptance, delivered with levity: “If I ain’t trash, I’m glad.”
Pitchfork

Empath Share Video for New Song “Born 100 Times”: Watch

The Philadelphia rock band Empath have returned with a new song. “Born 100 Times” is their first new music since their 2019 debut album Active Listening: Night on Earth. The song’s music video was filmed at a state fair. Find it below. (The video opens with a warning that it “contains flashing lights and/or imagery which may affect viewers with photosensitive epilepsy or other photo sensitivities.”)
Pitchfork

Coldplay and BTS Share New Video for “My Universe”: Watch

Coldplay and BTS have released a new music video for their recent single “My Universe.” The Dave Meyers–directed clip is set in a distant galaxy where music is forbidden. In an attempt to defy the ban, BTS, Coldplay, and an alien supergroup called Supernova 7 unite via hologram to play “My Universe.” Check it out below.
Pitchfork

Listen to Allstar JR’s “Guy Behind It”: The Ones

“Tell them niggas I’m the one, all y’all finished ass niggas can’t fuck with me” is how Allstar JR opens “Guy Behind It.” It’s a simple, yet declarative statement. The Detroit lyricist puts his generosity on full display throughout the HellaPaid Chill and P Gutta-produced track, lamenting over those who he wasn’t able to help, the people he’s relocated from dangerous living environments, and his Cash App recipients. The sharpest bar comes in the second verse when Allstar emphatically states, “Stop telling people that you don’t, you just can’t fuck with me.” His anger is justified because he didn’t receive the same love when he couldn’t provide for those around him; it is a relatable story told with a vulnerable, bristling energy.
Pitchfork

Fair & Square

By 2005, John Prine had lived many lives. In his formative years, he had been a soldier in Vietnam, a mailman, and a contender in the very-bizarre-in-retrospect New Dylan sweepstakes of the early 1970s. Singing in the folk clubs of Chicago, he was discovered by Kris Kristofferson and widely admired by everyone around him, including Dylan himself. But he remained a cult act, a “songwriter's songwriter,” which is just another way of saying not that many people listened. Prine’s audience considered him to be a genius, but his genius was for modesty and humor, and modesty and humor don’t always scale. No writer during the 20th century wrote more beautifully about the overlooked, the under-acknowledged, or the never-thought-about-at-all.
Pitchfork

Wilds

Andy Shauf’s most recent records were concept albums about social anxiety, vividly conceived and self-contained. In 2016, the Saskatchewan-born, Toronto-based singer-songwriter released The Party, a collection of songs all set at the same get-together and filled with awkward encounters and bouts of crippling self-doubt. His follow-up, 2020’s The Neon Skyline, sat with the denizens of his favorite bar for one night, eavesdropping on their conversations and laughing at their tortured pick-up lines. Both have gained added poignancy now that such gatherings are much more fraught. Wilds, his surprise-released new album, was originally intended to take a similar shape: he wrote a handful of songs that followed the Skyline barflies forward a few years, just to see where their lives took them. He soon abandoned that idea and instead started writing about one character’s ex-girlfriend, a woman named Judy. But that longer character study got scrapped, too.
Pitchfork

Courtney Barnett Shares Online “Interactive Stem Mixer”

Courtney Barnett has shared an “interactive stem mixer” on her website that allows users to “listen & play around” with tracks from her forthcoming LP Things Take Time, Take Time. The player, built and designed by Raphael Ong & Sean Lim, uses sliders to allow users to adjust the volume of the various percussion, guitars, and vocals in the mix of “Rae Street,” “Before You Gotta Go,” and “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To.” The site performs many of the same functions as the Donda Stem Player Kanye West announced—but has yet to ship—this year. Barnett says more songs will be added later. You can try it out now on Barnett’s website.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

