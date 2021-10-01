“zero” [ft. Mereba]
Southeast London multi-instrumentalist cktrl (aka Bradley Miller) fuses contemporary classical and experimental music, using woodwinds, horns, and pitch-shifted beats to convey warm intimacy. On last year’s Robyn EP, cktrl’s downcast saxophone and collaborator Duval Timothy’s delicate piano depicted a breakup in painterly gestures, leaving ample room for listeners to glimpse their own experiences of heartache through down-key instrumentation and lush songwriting.pitchfork.com
