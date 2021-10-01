“zero” [ft. Mereba]

After spending a good chunk of the last year as an affiliate of Michigan’s rap scene, Lil Yachty is searching for a new regional scene to temporarily call home. When he thought it might be Queens, he took a swing at the sample-based drill wave with a Shawny Binladen-type song produced by Cash Cobain, but that didn’t really work out. Next up is L.A., and on “Rocc Climbing” he does a fine enough Drakeo the Ruler imitation, but I probably would have never clicked on it again if it wasn’t for Remble. The Los Angeles rapper, who was taken under the wing of the aforementioned Drakeo earlier this year, delivers his mix of threats and boasts with a flow that sounds like he just got off The Mayflower. At one point, he raps, “Yeah I’m happy with my girl but I want Blac Chyna,” only to take it back in the same verse: “I hope you don’t really believe that I want Blac Chyna.” It’s probably Remble’s most fun raps since “Gordon Ramsay Freestyle,” and not even Yachty’s scene hopping can hold it back.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO