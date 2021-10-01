Could you be sabotaging your sleep and Kylie Jenner releases her baby collection

On GTU this morning – There has been a lot of confusion about breakthrough COVID-19 infections recently, what it means to test positive after being fully vaccinated, what the risk for developing “long COVID” is and how vaccinated people can spread the coronavirus. The truth is that scientists are still learning about post-vaccination infections and are still digging for answers to these questions, including how long people with breakthrough injections are contagious. But given the data available so far, most infectious disease specialist agree it is most certainly less than unvaccinated people who get COVID-19. Numerous studies have found that vaccinated people who test positive generally clear the virus out much faster than unvaccinated people who are infected, suggesting that those with breakthrough cases are most likely contagious for a shorter period of time. To find out more click here: https://news.yahoo.com/breakthrough-covid-infections-long-vaccinated-094519817.html.