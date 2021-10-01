CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could you be sabotaging your sleep and Kylie Jenner releases her baby collection

By Nicea DeGering
ABC 4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn GTU this morning – There has been a lot of confusion about breakthrough COVID-19 infections recently, what it means to test positive after being fully vaccinated, what the risk for developing “long COVID” is and how vaccinated people can spread the coronavirus. The truth is that scientists are still learning about post-vaccination infections and are still digging for answers to these questions, including how long people with breakthrough injections are contagious. But given the data available so far, most infectious disease specialist agree it is most certainly less than unvaccinated people who get COVID-19. Numerous studies have found that vaccinated people who test positive generally clear the virus out much faster than unvaccinated people who are infected, suggesting that those with breakthrough cases are most likely contagious for a shorter period of time. To find out more click here: https://news.yahoo.com/breakthrough-covid-infections-long-vaccinated-094519817.html.

TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Seemingly Confirms Baby Gender On Instagram

Kylie Jenner is expecting a new bundle of joy. Fans have been anxiously waiting for her to announce the gender. There has been some speculation on what it could be but now it seems she may have confirmed it. Kylie Jenner’s baby gender. It has been speculated that Kylie Jenner...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Kylie Jenner on Kylie Baby, Stormi's Favorite Product, and Motherhood

Kylie Jenner has a new baby! No, we're not referring to her second pregnancy, but rather a new brand. Joining Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and Kylie Swim, Kylie Baby is Jenner's new lifestyle-slash-beauty brand catering to new moms. It's launching tomorrow with four products—gentle shampoo, gentle conditioner, bubble bath, and moisturizing lotion—and three bath time accessories.
CELEBRITIES
Ashley County Ledger

Kylie Jenner reveals Stormi has 'tested and approved' her new line

Kylie Jenner's new baby line has been "tested and approved" by her three-year-old daughter. The 24-year-old star has Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott and she's revealed how her baby girl played an important role in creating her new business venture. The brunette beauty - whose Kylie Baby brand is a...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kylie Jenner's Kylie Baby Line Is Here -- Shop the First Collection!

Kylie Jenner's new baby care line is finally here! The star launched Kylie Baby on Tuesday, and the first line of products is now live on the Kylie Baby website. The new "Stormi-tested-and-approved" baby care products are made with vegan and clean formulas. The initial launch includes the tear-free Gentle Shampoo, Gentle Conditioners, Bubble Bath, Moisturizing Lotion, towels, a brush and comb set, a travel case and bundle sets.
CELEBRITIES
luxurylaunches.com

A new venture of the billionaire – Kylie Jenner has launched Kylie Baby collection with a very whimsical campaign featuring her daughter Stormi, on a fantasy land in the clouds, and all things pink and blue.

Seems Kylie Jenner has done it again! No, we aren’t talking about her lips, not about her second pregnancy, but about another stellar idea that will add millions to her bank account. The latest addition to Jenner’s beauty empire has got to be the cutest yet! Before we welcome Kylie’s baby, let’s put our hands together for Kylie Baby, a vegan, pediatrician-tested, hypoallergenic collection of shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, bubble bath, and more. The new clean baby care line launched on KylieBaby.com on 28th September, and it’s got many tongues wagging.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner waiting to find out baby’s gender

Kylie Jenner‘s 3-and-a-half-year-old daughter Stormi is “very excited” to be a big sister, but she doesn’t know yet whether she’ll have a little sister or brother. As Jenner revealed Thursday in a new edition of Vogue‘s “73 Questions” series, she and dad Travis Scott are in the dark, too. When...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Kylie Jenner reveals the word she'd use to describe each of her sisters

Kylie Jenner just gave an insight into her famous family, picking a single word to describe each of her sisters. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently took part in '73 questions with Vogue', where she opened up about everything from her favourite lipstick to her pregnancy cravings. 24-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kylie Jenner fans are criticising her new swimwear line for being poor quality: ‘Such a scam’

Kylie Jenner is facing criticism from fans over the quality of her new swimwear line after customers said they received bathing suits that are see-through and coming apart at the seams.The Kylie Cosmetics founder launched her newest endeavour, Kylie Swim, on 17 September, with most of the swimsuits priced at $80, while sarongs are available for $45.While some of the styles appear to be popular, as a few of the bathing suits are currently listed as sold out on the website, many customers who have already received their orders have criticised the line on social media, with TikTok and Twitter...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

Kylie Jenner’s Backyard Is Actually in the Middle of Her House

When Vogue’s “73 Questions With Kylie Jenner” premiered on Sept. 23, the brief house tour didn’t disappoint, and, in fact, the layout is actually a bit boggling. As Jenner answered questions like “What’s the craziest rumor you’ve heard about your family?” (“That we are all actually bald”), and “What you’re favorite red carpet look?” (her 2019 Met Gala outfit), she led Vogue through her sprawling abode and it was hard not to notice that her backyard is actually smack dab in the middle of her house.
TENNIS
washingtonnewsday.com

Fans Predict a Pregnant Situation Kylie Jenner Is Expecting Her First Child.

Fans Predict a Pregnant Situation Kylie Jenner Is Expecting Her First Child. Kylie Jenner was overjoyed to share the news that she and rapper Travis Scott are expecting their second child. Much has been written about her pregnancy since she announced it, and now the self-made millionaire has thrown the clearest signal yet that her second child will most likely be a boy.
CELEBRITIES
One Green Planet

Kylie Jenner Announces Vegan Baby Brand

Kylie Jenner has announced that she will be expanding Kylie Cosmetics to include a baby care line. The new line, Kylie Baby, is vegan and hypoallergenic!. Kylie Jenner said on Instagram, “I’m so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys. It was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when I became a mom. I know we all want the absolute best for our kids, so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! I’m so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share this with you and your family!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
International Business Times

Kylie Jenner Says She 'Decided To Wait' To Know Baby No. 2's Gender [Video]

While fans are speculating about the gender of Kylie Jenner's baby no. 2, the model says even she doesn't know it yet. "Well, we need to find out the gender first," the 24-year-old model told Vogue's "73 Questions" on Thursday when she was asked about picking her baby's name. "And we decided to wait."
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Fans think Kylie Jenner just subtly revealed she's having a baby boy

Fans are speculating that Kylie Jenner just subtly revealed she's expecting a baby boy, after she posted a new photo with her daughter, Stormi, aged 3. Kylie recently shared that she and rapper Travis Scott were excited to be adding to their family in a heartwarming pregnancy announcement video, showing her attending scans and breaking the happy news to mum, Kris Jenner.
CELEBRITIES
Eastern Progress

Kylie Jenner was 'always meant to be' a mom

Kylie Jenner thinks she was "always meant to" be a mother. The 24-year-old beauty mogul - who has three-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott and is pregnant with their second child - admitted seeing her little girl grow has been the "best part" of her last few years. She said:...
CELEBRITIES

