CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘My housemates and I are addicted’: 15 video games perfect for lockdown brain

By Matilda Boseley, Karishma Luthria, Bertin Huynh, Isaac Keneally, Michael Sun, Nick Evershed, Joe Koning, Josh Nicholas, Ben Smee, Alyx Gorman, Josh Taylor, Miles Martignoni, Michael McGowan, Ang Nettle-Smythe and Patrick Lum
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06sFg1_0cEOv7ve00

Red Dead Redemption 2

Available on: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Literally the first thing I did when Sydney went into lockdown back in June was buy a copy of Rockstar Games’ iconic Red Dead Redemption 2.

Set in a fictionalised version of the American heartland in 1899, the game follows one member of an outlaw gang as he negotiates morality, colonialism, the decline of the wild west, and which is the best gun to shoot a large grizzly bear with.

Like most Rockstar games, an open-world format means you are free to explore the expansive universe at your own pace and whim – making it the perfect game to disappear inside of during the long aimless hours of lockdown. – Michael McGowan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16THMj_0cEOv7ve00
Red Dead Redemption 2, a Western-themed action-adventure video game set in the American heartland. Photograph: Rockstar

Related: The Witcher review – swords, sorcerers and supernatural incels

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Available on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC

In The Witcher 3, although many of the decisions you make focus on light or dark outcomes, the world is never presented in a way that is black or white. Characters are sometimes complicated, in a world that is full of demons, and vampires, and hack and slash.

The world is incredibly large, and takes forever to explore, and no side-quest feels like filler or wasted time; instead, each adds depth to its protagonist Geralt. If you are keen to understand its universe ahead of the next season of the Netflix show of the same name, this would be a good place to start. – Josh Taylor

NBA 2K22

Available on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC

A couple weeks into lockdown I bought an Xbox, my first console since high school. I’ve played a few open-world and exploration games but I keep coming back to NBA 2K, a series of basketball simulation games. The condensed games are perfect for lockdown brain – highly regimented and repetitive, and also short enough to squeeze into a lunch break. Probably more important are the tiny feelings of progress in career mode, where you role-play as a basketballer from high school through to retirement, levelling up their attributes as they get better and better. I’m now the owner of the NBA record for three-pointers in a game. From my lounge room. – Josh Nicholas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20maFY_0cEOv7ve00
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, an open-world game with hundreds of quests and missions. Photograph: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Available on: Nintendo Switch, Wii U

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild isn’t new but my gosh is it the perfect game for 2021. Its main feature is the mind-bogglingly vast open-world map for you to roam, filled with hundreds of quests and missions to stumble upon in more than 200 hours of gameplay.

It’s brilliantly suited to lockdown brain (anxious yet easily bored) as it’s challenging enough to keep you interested but isn’t going to overwhelm you with constant, relentless battles. Plus you can always spend an hour mining, cooking and befriending horses if things get too intense. – Matilda Boseley

Ring Fit Adventure

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Ring Fit Adventure is a fantasy role playing game where you move your body, rather than a joystick, on a journey to defeat a muscle-bound dragon and his gym-toy cronies. As the premise suggests, it looks ridiculous. But it turns two weaknesses – hating exercise and video game addiction – against each other. In 2009, after clocking up 70 hours of Zelda in one week, I quit gaming cold turkey. This lockdown I fell off the wagon, but Ring Fit is the only RPG I’m allowed.

Related: Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure – I get a full, hard workout, but I don’t look good doing it

Playing it has roughly doubled my physical activity, like an IRL cheat code. Doing squats is just more rewarding when the objective is murdering a malevolent yoga mat. I just wish Zelda came in fitness mode. – Alyx Gorman

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure

Available on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iPhone, Android

It’s really hard and you can unlock new levels. I was really surprised when I unlocked a course that has a tournament with nine races in it. I thought there would only be seven races. I’m still trying to find the key to unlock more courses. It’s fun because you try to unlock the mystery character. It’s pretty competitive so your head is completely in the game – you can’t think about anything else. – Isaac, aged 7, Bonnie Malkin’s son

Candy Crush

Available on: iPhone, Android, Mac, PC

A few months ago, I left my phone on the roof of my car. Of course everything these days is backed up in the cloud and replaceable. Everything except my progress on Candy Crush. I was, for the record, at level 8046. When I loaded everything back on to my new phone, about 2000 levels had been wiped. I have now deleted the app from my phone. – Ben Smee

Bix

Available on: Apple TV, iPhone, Android

Even the smallest revelations feel like grand ruptures in lockdown. Case in point: a slip of the finger on the Apple TV remote one evening, leading to the chance discovery of an old arcade-style game called Bix.

With its chaotic gameplay – you manoeuvre a pointer to capture an unpredictable set of bouncing balls – and looping housey soundtrack, my housemates and I are now addicted, so much so that Bix has become a nightly ritual and longstanding competition. Spectating it – each near-miss, every tense corner – makes me understand the magic of sport; Bix is our Olympic event. – Michael Sun

The World Ends With You

Available on: Nintendo DS, Nintendo Switch, iPhone, Android

The World Ends With You (TWEWY) takes you to one of the trendiest parts of Tokyo: Shibuya, where you can find the famous 104 building and scramble crossing. TWEWY and its sequel NEO are dripping with style and flair that will make the uncoolest of us feel very very cool. In these games you are dead and are subsequently thrown into the Reapers’ Game, where you must complete a variety of challenges to escape the reaper’s scythe.

For everyone wishing they could travel once again, Twewy is a true love letter to the city of Shibuya. Every detail is a tribute to the city’s rich culture, from its fashion and food scene to the music and the graffiti. This game is one of the most unique audio-visual feasts in video game form. – Bertin Huynh

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Available on: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Skyrim is the one game that remains almost permanently installed on my PC. Now almost 10 years old, the open-world game – where you can complete quests within several over-arching plotlines, or just build a house and adopt a dog – still has a thriving community of people making new content for it, from graphics improvements to some extremely weird additions .

Even with minimal modifications, Skyrim is still one of the best games for escapism – it’s nice to take half an hour where you can spend a while just strolling around a beautiful landscape and looking at things (while the occasional troll tries to eat you). – Nick Evershed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIbTm_0cEOv7ve00
A view of the Blue Palace in the fictional, fantastical continent of Skyrim. Photograph: Bethesda Softworks

GeoGuessr

Available on: iPhone, Android, Mac, PC

GeoGuessr is a single-player web game that drops you in a random location anywhere in the world. It uses Google Street view and makes you look at the areas around you to deduce where exactly in the world you are, and on what street. Clues come in the form of posters, advertisements, de-identified restaurants and landmarks. You get more points the closer your guess is to your assigned location. It’s as if you’re suddenly a new resident of this random place and all you have is a map (not even Google Maps!) to find your way – just like the old times! – Karishma Luthria

Eastward

Available on: Nintendo Switch, Mac, PC

Eastward is a new indie role-playing game that’s arrived at the perfect time. Though it’s post-apocalyptic, it’s a treat to escape into this delightful world of agreeable characters, and I can’t say enough about the excellent synthy soundtrack. In fact, I’m listening to it right now.

In Eastward, you play as a man and his adopted psychic daughter as they leave their crumbling subterranean world and must find something more beautiful outside. If you’re into metaphors you could probably find one there. Or you could instead delight in whacking slugs with a frying pan. – Joe Koning

Overcooked 2

Avaiable on : PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, Mac, PC

Overcooked 2 is a multiplayer party game all about preparing and delivering meals to a never-ending stream of unseen customers in increasingly chaotic kitchens. Two to four players are thrown into a kitchen, where they must learn on the spot to navigate the level and cook various dishes, disrupted by any number of hazards – thieving rats, moving counter spaces, being on a crashing hot air balloon, or trying to satisfy the hunger of the “Unbread” (zombie bread) before they break into your restaurant to eat you instead. Trying to coordinate around these kooky foils and get the high score offers a good challenge. My friends and I are often left hungry for more. – Ang, Viv Smythe’s daughter

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Available on: PlayStation 5

This game is like playing a sci-fi Pixar movie where a few friends run around trying to save the galaxy against evil robots, space pirates and dinosaurs while also tackling some of those classic kids’ movie tropes: being afraid to make friends and learning to trust each other.

The game is part Mario (jumping around colourful worlds) and part shooter (you have an arsenal of increasingly silly weapons to take out the evil forces). I bought a used copy of the game from Melbourne and it came with the perfect message to make me feel better: “Put this to good use during lockdown! I know I did. Stay safe.” – Miles Martignoni

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B10uG_0cEOv7ve00
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, a part-Mario, part-shooter space odyssey. Photograph: Insomniac Games

Psychonauts 2

Available on: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Mac, PC

Related: Psychonauts 2 review – a surreal adventure that’s unashamedly itself

Diving into people’s mental worlds to help them sort out their emotional issues and solve a psychic conspiracy kept me well-occupied for a few glorious weeks. The original Psychonauts was always one of my favourite platformers, and the long-awaited sequel – now powered by Microsoft’s Game Pass money as well as developer Double Fine’s signature strangeness and soul – is at least up to par with the original, if not better . Gorgeous-looking and unashamedly weird, the incredibly creative settings and characters are well-aided by a constant stream of incredibly funny writing and just a hint of genuine pathos as well. A modern classic. – Patrick Lum

What’s your favourite lockdown game? Join us in the comments

Comments / 0

Related
hardcoredroid.com

Android’s Most Addictive Games

Video games are known for being addictive. However mobile are in a league of their own when it comes to addictive games. Mobile games encompass the most addictive features of modern gaming condensed down into an app you can open anywhere. If you want to know what these addictive features are and which android releases use them most, then read on.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
tufts.edu

An Online Counselor for Video Game Addicts

Most of the 26 million or so people who tune into Twitch on any given day are there for the video games. But amid the livestreaming platform’s thousands of channels—which mostly feature gamers broadcasting their screens while narrating their every move—you’ll find Alok Kanojia, AG08, MG09, M14, MG14, doing something different. Affectionately known as “Dr. K” in the Twitch community, the young psychiatrist might be leading a guided meditation, explaining attachment theory, or chatting with a Twitch gaming star about their panic disorder.
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Crystal Dynamics to work on upcoming Xbox Series X Perfect Dark video game

Microsoft game studio, The Initiative, announced on their official Twitter account today that Crystal Dynamics would be collaborating with them on their upcoming reinvention of the Perfect Dark video game franchise. “We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomniac Games#Single Player Games#Video Game Addiction#Console Games#Xbox One#Rockstar Games#American#Nintendo Switch
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

Update: The Nintendo Switch OLED is currently in stock and available to pre-order at Amazon, Argos, the My Nintendo Store, Game, Smyths Toys and Simply Games. Read on for more information. In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went,...
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

eFootball fiasco symptom of growing rush to bring out games

The scathing reviews of the "grotesque" eFootball 2022 and its "horrible" graphics are a potent illustration of the risks posed by increasing pressure to rush video games to market, experts say. The latest edition of the game previously known as Pro Evolution Soccer was meant to offer something to compete with undisputed football game champion FIFA, with maker Konami opting for a free-to-play model to attract fans. But the release was almost universally panned, with just a 10 percent positive rating on game platform Steam days after its release. With players crying foul, Japanese gaming giant Konami last week apologised and promised to take the criticism into account as it updated eFootball.
FIFA
dotesports.com

When is the Nicktoon Throwdown Invitational?

Nickelodeon’s new fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl releases tomorrow, and in celebration, the brand is hosting a five-day tournament featuring professional gamers. Dubbed the Nicktoon Throwdown Invitational, the event will have eight competitors in a bracket format and be broadcast on Nickelodeon’s official Twitch channel. The fun starts tomorrow, Tuesday,...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best Nintendo Switch Carrying Cases to Keep Your Console Secure on the Road

The Nintendo Switch is probably my favorite game console on the market right now. Between the first-party exclusives, wonderful indies, and the ability to take a console with me on the go, the system has been my travel buddy time and time again. But with a system that nice and handy, you’ll want to be sure to protect it from the rough and tumble conditions of traveling, which is why investing in a Nintendo Switch carrying case is key. Ideally constructed out of durable material (EVA foam, leather, or otherwise) with room for accessories and a few games, most carrying cases...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Google
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
Whiskey Riff

‘Game of Thrones’ Drops Teaser For New Prequel, “House Of The Dragon”

Game of Thrones is really out here playing with our feelings on a Tuesday. The show has been rocking our worlds since 2011, and I’ll be the first to say, I’ve never been a big believer in shows based off of books working out for any period of time… However, Game of Thrones has proved me wrong. As we anticipate the prequel to Yellowstone, titled Y:1883, Game of Thrones is working on a prequel of their own, “House Of The Dragon.” And now, we officially have a […] The post ‘Game of Thrones’ Drops Teaser For New Prequel, “House Of The Dragon” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TV SERIES
The Verge

You can now queue to purchase a PS5 at Sony

Nearly a year after making its debut, the PlayStation 5 remains notoriously difficult to get your hands on. Sony has been one of the most reliable retailers when it comes to console restocks, however, and the company often opens its online queue for customers who don’t mind waiting for a chance to secure Sony’s next-gen console.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Fictional Gamergate Series In The Works From Mind Riot Entertainment & Video Games Developer Brianna Wu

EXCLUSIVE: Mind Riot Entertainment will work with journalist, game developer and computer programmer Brianna Wu for Gamergate, a series about her experience as a critic and target of the notorious 2014 online harassment campaign, for which the studio has optioned life rights. The 2014 Gamergate online campaign ignited a firestorm for its targeting of women in the gaming industry which laid the foundation for current issues of disinformation and hate. Before QAnon, Covid-19 conspiracists and the January 6th insurrection, there was Gamergate. Wu was among the targeted women, which also included Zoë Quinn and Anita Sarkeesian. The series will explore the origins...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

I can't stop watching Squid Game — why it's the most addictive show in years

Squid Game is the show I've been waiting for because it's a show I can't stop watching. Normally, I've got a pretty hard built-in resistance to bingeing shows. I often think "I should be doing something else," and move on. Not so with Squid Game, as I only turned off the TV because it was getting late, and I really needed the sleep. I really wish I were watching it right now, but I can't just slack off of work when a new show comes about.
NFL
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Grosses $90 Million, the Best Opening Since ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Finally, we have the movie that saved cinema and it’s… “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”? No single film can possibly restore the box office to pre-pandemic levels, but the Sony title opened to $90 million in North America — in short, exactly what history tells us to expect from the Marvel character sequel. Pre-opening estimates of $40 million-$60 million didn’t hint at this result. Instead, Andy Serkis’ film, with Tom Hardy reprising his role as a reporter with superpowers gained from aliens, became the biggest first weekend since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019. And with $130 million,...
MOVIES
Vibe

The Game Launches “Genesis” NFT Collection With OneOf

Rapper The Game has partnered with NFT marketplace OneOf to release the “Genesis” collection, which consists of NFT cards inspired by the rap vets favorite hobbies, as well as landmark album releases such as The Documentary. In an effort to make the NFT collection accessible to fans, prices for “Get In The Game,” which drops today (Oct. 5), start at just $25. According to The Game himself, the “Genesis” collection is a reflection of his varied taste, yet another way to commemorate the Compton native’s eventful career. “I have been able to put forth my creative vision on display and show, not...
SHOPPING
The Independent

9 best 4K TVs for a needle-sharp viewing experience

The ultra high definition standard, also known as 4K, is increasingly common. Having taken over from HD it’s the most likely resolution for all but the smallest TVs, where you simply wouldn’t be able to get the benefit from so many pixels. On larger TVs, though, the difference is unmissable, offering staggering levels of detail and needle-sharp images.Much of what’s broadcast indeed comes in regular HD resolution, but clever little gadgets called upscalers built into 4K TVs improve the image. As a result, broadcasters are taking advantage of 4K, producing everything from sport, movies you can stream from sites like...
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

Best Gifts for ‘The Walking Dead’ Fans: Board Games, Book Sets, and More Merch

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. With 24 episodes in the final season of “The Walking Dead,” the post-apocalyptic zombie series will officially come to an end next year. Goodbyes can feel bittersweet, but Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and the gang haven’t completely abandoned you yet, so why not stock up on a few items inspired by the popular series? To help you get started, we put together a list of...
SHOPPING
Variety

Netflix Is Now Selling Official ‘Squid Game’ Merchandise in Its Online Store

Netflix has moved fast to roll out official merchandise for “Squid Game,” in a bid to capitalize on the unexpected success of the Korean survival thriller. The streamer’s merch for “Squid Game” (at this link) includes T-shirts with the show’s logo and key images from the series ($34.95), a shirt that lets you pick a custom player number ($39.95), and a customizable hoodie that lets you pick a square, triangle or circle icon — which represent the three different guard ranks — along with show logo in English or Korean ($49.95). “Accept the invitation at your own risk,” the Netflix.shop site says...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy