CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

MLGW customers can expect higher bills this winter, utility says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r4Ej3_0cEOtFyd00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water is warning customers they could see higher utility bills this winter.

Due to market forces, the utility said Friday that customers could see their total winter gas costs increase by 20% to 30%.

According to MLGW, U.S. natural gas prices for the upcoming winter are currently projected to be significantly higher than last winter. These are some of the highest prices in the last eight years.

“These upward price trends have been driven by growing concerns of low winter storage levels across the U.S. If we don’t see a decrease in U.S. natural gas prices in the next several weeks, MLGW customers could see some of the highest winter gas bills in recent years,” said Jeff Sissom, Gas Portfolio Management Supervisor.

Through risk management strategies, MLGW hedges purchase costs to protect customers in the event of rising natural gas prices.

MLGW has ways for customers to conserve energy and save money here.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 8

Dennis Long
3d ago

They don't even check his much wattage gets used. It's all estimated bills. I asked them when they would be there, two months in a row they never showed up on that specific day. We put a camera by the side of the house, they never showed up.

Reply(1)
4
Phyllis Robinson
4d ago

light Bill's going up again It going to be alots light cut off this winter. I'm just have as lot of cover on my bed.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

September expansion is 16th straight for US service sector

SILVER SPRING, Md. — (AP) — The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, grew again in September even as supply chain troubles persisted. The Institute for Supply Management reported Tuesday that its monthly survey of service industries rose to a reading of 61.9, following August's reading of 61.7. The gauge hit a record high of 64.1 in July. The July figure was the fastest pace since this data series began in 2008.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
Memphis, TN
Industry
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: Manufacturer recalling some at-home test kits

COVID-19 test kit maker Ellume is recalling some at-home tests after learning that they were reporting a higher-than-expected rate of false positive results indicating someone has the virus when they do not. The Australian company has said the tests were shipped to U.S. retailers and other distributors from April through...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
65K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy