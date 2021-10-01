MLGW customers can expect higher bills this winter, utility says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water is warning customers they could see higher utility bills this winter.

Due to market forces, the utility said Friday that customers could see their total winter gas costs increase by 20% to 30%.

According to MLGW, U.S. natural gas prices for the upcoming winter are currently projected to be significantly higher than last winter. These are some of the highest prices in the last eight years.

“These upward price trends have been driven by growing concerns of low winter storage levels across the U.S. If we don’t see a decrease in U.S. natural gas prices in the next several weeks, MLGW customers could see some of the highest winter gas bills in recent years,” said Jeff Sissom, Gas Portfolio Management Supervisor.

Through risk management strategies, MLGW hedges purchase costs to protect customers in the event of rising natural gas prices.

MLGW has ways for customers to conserve energy and save money here.

