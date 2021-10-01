CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Salvation Army hosts its 10th Shoe Strut in Hershey

By Ben Schad
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Salvation Army held its annual Shoe Strut on Friday at the Hershey Lodge.

Volunteers give much-needed cleanup to Lebanon Cemetery

The event raises money to get new shoes for children in need. For every guest, the organization donated a pair of shoes to local kids.

“We actually started this event because we saw a need at the Salvation Army with kids who wouldn’t go to school because they didn’t have appropriate footwear and we didn’t have a way to facilitate that need, so this event makes it possible to provide more than 600 kids with shoes thanks to our partnership with Boscovs,” Kathy Anderson-Martin of the Salvation Army said.

This is the tenth time Salvation Army Harrisburg has held the event and nearly four thousand pairs of shoes have been given to kids in the Midstate.

