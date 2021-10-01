CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County health officials confirm 3 new COVID-19 deaths

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says three more residents of Kanawha County have died in connection to COVID-19.

The KCHD confirmed the deaths of an 84-year-old female who was vaccinated, a 70-year-old male was unvaccinated and a 63-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

These deaths bring the county to 386 total COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has the number of deaths related to the virus in Kanawha County at 425. The KCHD has previously told WOWK this difference is because the state has reviewed these death records, but the information has not yet been sent to the KCHD. Get a flu shot even if you’ve had the COVID vaccine, health experts urge

Health officials reported 164 new COVID-19 cases for Friday, Oct. 1 2021. This brings the county to 22,487 cases since the pandemic began. The KCHD says 18,670 of those cases are confirmed and 3,817 are probable.

Kanawha County currently has 1,057 active COVID-19 cases. The number of Kanawha County residents who have recovered from the virus is now at 21,044.

Both the WV DHHR County Alert System map and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data Tracker map show Kanawha County in red.

For the CDC , this means the county, along with all counties in West Virginia, is listed as having a high rate of community transmission. As of today, this is reported at a rate of 518.74 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county has an estimated population of 178,124 people.

For the WV DHHR’s map , the county is listed as having a percent positivity rate of 8.34%. The CDC shows approximately 47.7% of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Kanawha County have received at least one dose and 35.7% are fully vaccinated.

