BRUNSWICK, Maine — Putting a face on domestic violence is the mission of a nonprofit working to break the cycle of domestic abuse in Maine. This comes a week ahead of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Survivors are putting up banners in storefronts in Brunswick, Yarmouth, Falmouth, and Portland that feature portraits and words of 40 Maine women, ages 18 to 81, all of who are domestic abuse survivors.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO