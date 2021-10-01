CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Vegas 38 Preview: Kevin Holland – Kyle Daukaus

By Daniel Cunningham
Empire Sports Media
 4 days ago
In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 38, we will see a battle in the middleweight division. One of the fighters of the year in 2020 Kevin Holland (21-7) is back as he’s taking on the tough Kyle Daukaus (10-2). Daukaus will be making his fourth appearance in the UFC....

Empire Sports Media

