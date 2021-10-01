Arlington Hit-And-Run Suspect Turns Himself In After Seeing News Coverage About Incident

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver wanted in an Arlington hit-and-run that injured a 5-year-old a week ago, turned himself in to police on Thursday evening, Sept. 30.

Arlington Police said the man walked into the South Substation and identified himself as the driver of the pickup truck involved in the hit-and-run.

He indicated to officers he had seen news coverage of the incident on TV and wanted to speak with investigators.

Police said is cooperating with the investigation and at this point, he has not been charged with any crime.

Detectives are consulting with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office to determine next steps.

The pickup truck was seized as evidence in the case.

The hit-and-run happened at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23 in the 8400 block of River Bluffs Drive.

Witnesses told officers the driver of a red pickup struck the boy, who was riding a scooter near his driveway.

The driver then left the scene as neighbors tried to speak with him.

The driver did not call 911 to report the incident and did not attempt to help the boy.

Arlington hit-and-run suspect vehicle (credit: Arlington Police Dept.)

The victim’s family has been notified of these developments.

“We want to stress to drivers that if they’re ever involved in an accident where someone is injured, they have certain responsibilities under Texas law. In that instance, they should remain at the scene or immediately return to the scene, report the accident, and wait for first responders to arrive,” Arlington Police spokesperson Tim Ciesco said in an email.