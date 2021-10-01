Bears' Matt Nagy: Starting QB vs. Lions 'a game-time decision'

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters earlier this week that he was not yet prepared to name a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions as QB1 Andy Dalton (knee) and rookie Justin Fields (right thumb) worked to recover from injury setbacks.

Nagy didn't change his tune on Friday.

"The starter's gonna be a game-time decision," Nagy told reporters, per Kevin Patra of the league's website. "Both were out there this week for practices. Andy is getting better each day. We're just gonna see where he's at on Sunday."

Dalton missed last Sunday's 26-6 loss at the Cleveland Browns because of his knee bruise and is questionable for the Detroit contest, while Fields got the start and took nine sacks en route to injuring his thumb. The good news as it pertains to the first-year pro, though, is that he was a full participant in practice and carries no injury designation into the weekend.

"What's important is that they're both getting better, and for us, that's a positive," Nagy added. "That's all we can do is continue to see where they're at. Andy with him being limited and continuing to work through where he's at, and then see where he's at on Sunday."

Nagy insisted earlier this week Dalton is his starter if the "Red Rifle" is healthy, but Fields is on track to get the nod ahead of third-string option Nick Foles versus the Lions if Dalton can't go.

Fields completed only 6-of-20 passes for 68 yards against Cleveland, so it's understandable Nagy wants to wait until the final hours and, maybe, minutes before he rules Dalton out.