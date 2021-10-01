CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jodie Comer to Make West End Debut in One-Woman Play ‘Prima Facie’

By Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=006yTj_0cEOqHZ200

Jodie Comer will make her West End debut in the brand new one-woman play Prima Facie.

The Killing Eve and The Last Duel actress will lead the nine-week U.K. premiere at the Harold Pinter Theatre, with performances set to begin on April 15, 2022. Written by Australian playwright Suzie Miller, Comer stars as Tessa, a young and smart criminal barrister who works her way up from the working class to become a win-loving, top-of-her-game legal practitioner. Specializing in defending men accused of sexual assault, Tessa has her belief system upended when the power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge as she becomes a survivor.

Justin Martin, who served as an associate director on The Inheritance and co-directed The Jungle, will direct the show. Set and costume design is by Miriam Buether, with lighting design by Natasha Chivers. James Bierman will serve as producer for Empire Street Productions.

Prima Facie premiered at the Griffin Theatre in 2019 and was directed by Lee Lewis. It went on to win a Griffin Award in 2018 and the 2020 Australian Writers’ Guild Award for drama.

Comer’s previous stage appearances include The Price of Everything at Stephen Joseph Theatre in 2010. She recently appeared on the big screen opposite Ryan Reynolds in 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy , and is next slated to appear in the Ridley Scott-directed 14th-century drama The Last Duel, which hits theaters on Oct. 15. She’s also set to appear in the final season of Killing Eve as Villanelle, a role that earned her a best actress Emmy.

Tickets are currently on sale at ATG and LOVETheatre .

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Prima Facie

Taking a short break from screen ubiquity, Jodie Comer – ‘Killing Eve’, ‘Help’, ‘Free Guy’, loads more – finally finds time to sneak in her West End debut in 2022. Australian playwright Suzie Miller’s drama ‘Prima Facie’ is a monologue about a brilliant, competitive young working-class barrister whose upwards ascent is suddenly stalled when a colleague rapes her, an event that both mentally shatters her and sets her on a collision course with a hostile legal system. Justin Martin directs a play in which tickets will start on a pay-what-you-can basis for every show.
MOVIES
thefashionistastories.com

Jodie Comer in Gucci at ''The Last Duel'' London Premiere

Jodie Comer is back on the promo trail for ''The Last Duel'' and this evening(September 23rd) in London she hit the red carpet for the premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. With the help of her stylist, Jodie tends to switch up her look and on this occasion, she got suited in GUCCI FALL 2021. Her nude sequin suit featured a contrasting faux ivory panel on the cuffs and the pants hem.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CinemaBlend

Free Guy: Watch Jodie Comer's Badass Training To Fight With Ryan Reynolds In Exclusive Clip

Video game worlds like Free Guy’s Free City are canvases where anybody can do, or be, anything. Want to be a gun-toting crusader like Jodie Comer’s Molotov Girl? You can totally do that, with the proper modifications in game. Though for actors like Comer and Ryan Reynolds to actually pull that act off in the real world, there’s a lot of badass training that’s usually involved. Which, as you can see above in our exclusive clip from Free Guy's bonus features, is much harder than adjusting a skill scale; but well worth the time.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Justin Martin
thechronicle-news.com

Jodie Comer felt relaxed working with Ridley Scott on The Last Duel

Jodie Comer felt at ease working with Sir Ridley Scott on 'The Last Duel'. The 28-year-old actress stars in the historical drama that has been helmed by the 'Gladiator' filmmaker and revealed she was relaxed on set because the director had a lot of faith in her.
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

Jodie Comer: ‘My toes curl when people ask me to do Villanelle’

When Jodie Comer was growing up in Liverpool in the north west of England, she and her dad would mess about copying accents on the TV. She didn’t know it then, but it would be excellent training for her career as an actor (she can seamlessly go from ‘frightfully posh British’ to ‘Russian assassin’).
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn, Celia Rose Gooding Join Crime Thriller ‘Breakwater’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn and Celia Rose Gooding have been cast in “Breakwater.” They join Dermot Mulroney in the crime thriller, which is written and directed by James Rowe, and produced by Loose Cannon Pictures. The film starts principal photography this week in North Carolina. Mann stars as Dovey, a young ex-con charged with finding the estranged daughter of fellow inmate Ray Childress (Mulroney). Breaking his parole and crossing state lines, Dovey tracks down the enigmatic Eve (Goss). Sohn plays Dovey’s parole officer Bonnie Bell, while Gooding portrays Jess, Eve’s best friend and confidant. Matt Paul, Larry Hummel, Edward Winters...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Stephen Joseph#The Harold Pinter Theatre#The Inheritance And Co#Empire Street Productions#Prima Facie#Griffin Award#Atg#Lovetheatre
AceShowbiz

Taron Egerton and Jonathan Bailey to Play Gay Couple in New West End Play

The 'Rocketman' actor and the 'Bridgeton' hunk have been signed on to play a same-sex couple in the upcoming stage production which will mark the former's West End debut. AceShowbiz - Taron Egerton and "Bridgerton" heartthrob Jonathan Bailey are to play a gay couple in West End play "C*ck". The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marc Pilcher, Emmy-Winning ‘Bridgerton’ Makeup Designer, Dies of COVID-19 at 53

Marc Pilcher, the U.K-based hair and makeup designer who won an Emmy for Bridgerton, has died. He was 53. Pilcher passed away on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19 just three weeks after he won the Creative Arts Emmy award for his work on the hit Netflix series, his agent confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions. “It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday,” reads a statement, in part, from...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser, Luke Kirby Join MGM Horror Thriller ‘Dark Harvest’ (Exclusive)

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser and Luke Kirby have joined the cast of Dark Harvest, a horror-thriller that David Slade is directing for MGM. Casey Likes and E’myri Crutchfield will star in the project, which Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl are producing via Matt Tolmach Productions. The film, an adaptation of Norman Partridge’s 2007 Bram Stoker Award-winning novel of the same name, is set in a small Midwestern town in which every fall a supernatural specter rises from the cornfields and makes its way toward the town’s church. There, gangs of teenage boys hungrily await their chance to confront the legendary nightmare in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Tilda Swinton, George MacKay and Stephen Graham Starring in Musical ‘The End’ for Neon

Tilda Swinton, George MacKay and Stephen Graham will star in “The End,” a new musical about the last human family. The movie will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer (“The Act of Killing”) and will be released in North America by Neon, the studio behind “Parasite.” Production begins in 2022. Swinton won an Oscar playing a morally compromised attorney in “Michael Clayton.” Her recent and upcoming films include Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir: Part II,” Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria.” That latter is another Neon release. Graham played Al Capone on...
MOVIES
Deadline

CAA Signs Phil Dunster, ‘Ted Lasso’s Jamie Tartt

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Phil Dunster, coming off the second season of Emmy winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. He plays series regular Jamie Tartt. Dunster’s screen work includes The Good Liar with Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen, and the Kenneth Branagh-directed Murder On The Orient Express. The classically trained actor started out on the London stage. Directly out of drama school, he booked the lead of the Bristol Old Vic production of Pink Mist and was nominated for an Olivier Award. He also appeared on the stage with Kenneth Branagh in Rob Ashford’s West End production of The Entertainer. Dunster will be repped in all areas by CAA while continuing to be repped by UK-based Independent, Authentic, Jackoway Austen and ID-PR.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the 18-year-old singer voiced her utter dismay at a decision the company had made about her upcoming tour, JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. Taking to both...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy