Man accused of murdering Creighton Baseball administrator denied bond

According to court documents, 43-year-old Ladell Thornton, the man who allegedly murdered Creighton Baseball staffer Cristopher Gradoville, was denied bond today in Douglas County Court.

Thornton has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He is also facing charges related to alleged domestic violence strangulation and terroristic threats from a previous incident and is currently lodged at the Douglas County Department of Corrections.

