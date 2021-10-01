CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Man accused of murdering Creighton Baseball administrator denied bond

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
According to court documents, 43-year-old Ladell Thornton, the man who allegedly murdered Creighton Baseball staffer Cristopher Gradoville, was denied bond today in Douglas County Court.

Related: Renter allegedly killed man who showed up to perform maintenance; victim Creighton baseball staffer

Thornton has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He is also facing charges related to alleged domestic violence strangulation and terroristic threats from a previous incident and is currently lodged at the Douglas County Department of Corrections.

During the 6 p.m. newscast, 3 News Now reporter Zach Williamson will talk to Gradoville's friends and colleagues about his loss and what he meant to the Creighton community.

