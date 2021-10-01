Special Weather Statement issued for Chaves County Plains, Southwest Chaves County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 13:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-01 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Southwest Chaves County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTY THROUGH 230 PM MDT At 202 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles northwest of Hope, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Chaves County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH