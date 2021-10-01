CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Hollywood, CA

WeHo’s 1st poet laureate releases new book

By Contributor
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

West Hollywood’s first poet laureate Steven Reigns will be on hand Saturday for the Los Angeles release of his new book, A Quilt for David. The free event begins at 3 p.m. at St. Felix Hollywood, 1602 N. Cahuenga, and will feature a reading following a short Q&A by Ann Magnuson.

wehoville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHOville.com

Meet sound healer Roxie at 3 p.m. Thursday

The City of West Hollywood’s Arts Division staff is excited to share updates with our artist community as well as offer a free, private virtual Sound Bath provided by certified sound healer and artist – Roxie (https://www.roxiesoundhealing.com/). With your registration for the Artists Roundtable, the sound bath experience instagram link will be available to you for 24 hours.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Remembering The Factory and Studio One

It all began 86 years ago when The Mitchell Camera Corporation built their factory off Santa Monica Boulevard between Robertson Boulevard and La Peer Street. They claimed their cameras lensed 85% of Hollywood films made at that time. Eventually they moved to Glendale and today are a part of Panavision.
SANTA MONICA, CA
WEHOville.com

Exclusive new bar Offsunset makes quiet debut

A mysterious new bar appears to have opened on Sunset Blvd. Offsunset, occupying the space of the original Hyde restaurant, seems secretive by design. According to flaunt.com, the establishment is meant for “friends and family only.” There is no signage and photography is prohibited inside. The bar did, however, throw...
RESTAURANTS
WEHOville.com

‘Queer Village in Protest’: A seminal moment for WeHo 30 years ago

On the evening of Sunday, September 29, 1991, the streets of West Hollywood erupted with fury. Hundreds, then thousands of people took to the streets, shouting, chanting, waving banners and signs, burning flags. For the next three weeks Santa Monica Boulevard was venue for nearly nightly raucous demonstrations that were unrivaled since the end of the Vietnam War, giving birth to a new generation of activists.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
West Hollywood, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Florida State
City
West Hollywood, CA
WEHOville.com

PHOTOS: Leopold Nunan Live at West Hollywood Park

Musical artist Leopold Nunan pulled up in style to his disco funk-flavored Sunday night performance at West Hollywood Park. The enthusiastic crowd, happy to be at a live event after more than a year of COVID restrictions, danced and sang along to the catchy singles from Nunan’s show “The Leo from Rio Sound Machine.” Nunan was one of the most recent recipients of a WeHo Performance Arts Grant. Learn more about Nunan here.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

West Hollywood-based AvantStay is flying high

Inc. Magazine names AvantStay the 6th fastest-growing private company in Los Angeles, the 27th fastest-growing private company in State of California and pulls the 332nd position on the Inc. 5000 Regionals. AvantStay has a 3-year growth rate of 1,411%. The plan was simple. They would sign long term leases on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo Arts Grant winner Leopold Nunan performs Sunday

Leo will perform at 6:30pm on Sunday, September 26th in West Hollywood Park “THE LEO FROM RIO SOUND MACHINE.” This 2-hour LIVE multi-genre concert is a dance music show extravaganza and interactive pop up concert event that will showcase a full band, Dj’s, dancers, live drums, special effects, drag queens, step and repeat and special guests from all over the world.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo Cooling Center open today at noon

With temperatures rising across Southern California, the City of West Hollywood will open its Cooling Center at Plummer Park.The Cooling Center will be open on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Cooling Center is located at the Plummer Park Community Center, Rooms 5 and 6,...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Magnuson
Person
Steven Reigns
WEHOville.com

The Tower of Power

Tower Records arrived on The Sunset Strip in 1971. The owner of Tower Records, Russell Solomon, who died at the age of 92 in 2018, realized his vision but Tower Records on Horn and Sunset Boulevard has had to carry on without him. The Tower Record Building is as much a landmark as the Capitol Records building, Paramount Pictures Studios gate or The Chinese Theater.
ECONOMY
WEHOville.com

The Crown likely to dominate Emmys

Netflix’s “The Crown” is a heavy favorite in Sunday’s 73rd Emmy Awards, considered the strongest contender for the best drama series prize, while Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” is the show to beat among comedies. “The Crown” could collect an array of honors during the open-air, limited-attendance ceremony at L.A. Live...
TV SERIES
WEHOville.com

What will Pride 2022 be like?

A year after the Christopher West Street organization told West Hollywood it was taking its L.A. Pride events elsewhere, possibilities for 2022’s celebration are beginning to take shape. The city’s Pride Subcommittee will review a number of proposals for next year’s festivities at their meeting this evening, some featuring a...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Shaun Joseph Bourget 1964-2021

West Hollywood, California – Shaun Joseph Bourget, 57, passed away on Monday, September 6th after a long battle with cancer. Shaun lived in and around West Hollywood his entire adult life. Shaun grew up in Tancas Canyon and went to Santa Monica High School. He had a Master’s in Business...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poet Laureate#Q A#People#American
WEHOville.com

From a Stool at Schwab’s

The recent closing of Greenblatt’s was especially sad since the deli was almost the last vestige of this area’s Golden Age. The Chateau Marmont still stands a couple of blocks away, but in past decades there were several pieces of old Hollywood history standing within a walking distance of Sunset and Crescent Heights. Probably the most storied of these buildings was Schwab’s Pharmacy, the drugstore where movie stars shopped, underemployed actors hung out and Lana Turner was allegedly discovered. The Chateau and the nearby Garden of Allah provided the store with an ever-revolving cast of famous customers.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WEHOville.com

45 years of Charlie’s Angels fandom began with this WeHo man

As the Charlie’s Angels TV series celebrates its 45th Anniversary on Sept. 22, West Hollywood resident Mike Pingel will mark his own contribution to the series’ continued history with the release of his new book, Angelic Heaven: 25 Years of Charlie’s Angels News, which takes a look at how Pingel created the “Angelic Heaven” newsletter and CharliesAngels.com, and how Pingel’s passion for “Charlie’s Angels” turned into 25 years of Angelic news for fans round the world.
ENTERTAINMENT
WEHOville.com

GYM Sportsbar re-opens tonight at new location

GYM Sportsbar returns to the Rainbow District tonight, opening its door at a new location after more than a year. The popular gay sports-themed bar had been shuttered since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Now, GYM Sportsbar occupies the space where Halal Guys was, at 8919 Santa Monica Blvd., on the corner of Hilldale and Santa Monica.
SANTA MONICA, CA
WEHOville.com

Rounderbum will be closing its West Hollywood flagship store.

Rounderbum, the underwear that ‘pads your butt’ will be closing it’s West Hollywood location. A for-lease sign appeared on the premises. The location at the corner of Santa Monica Blvd at San Vicente overlooks the rainbow crosswalks. It is approximately 900 square feet. The asking price is $11,000 per month and comes with one parking space.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WEHOville.com

First-of-its-kind Trans Center to open in WeHo

The Connie Norman Trans Empowerment Center, a facility of, by and for Trans and Non-Binary individuals, will formally open in West Hollywood. Ribbon-cutting, Reception and Tours: Friday, September 10, 2021, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm. The Connie Norman Trans Empowerment Center—believed to be the first facility of its kind nationwide...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

kitchen24 announces closing of Hollywood location

West Hollywood dining establishment kitchen24 announced the closing of its Hollywood location. The restaurant’s statement on the development is below:. It is with heavy hearts that we make this announcement, after reopening for 3 months, our Hollywood kitchen24 location, on Cahuenga Blvd, will be closing it’s doors for good on Sunday September 12th. It has been our pleasure serving you for almost 14 years. We hope to see some of you this coming week. While kitchen24 Hollywood is going away, we aren’t. You can expect something in the new year from our hardworking, innovative already hitting the drawing board team. #notgoodbyebutseeyoulater Thank You Hollywood, You Made us a Neighborhood Spot, We Cannot Thank You Enough for ALL THE LOVE, ALL THESE YEARS. Deliciously yours,
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy