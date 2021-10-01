CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozarks Healthcare Foundation kicks off Fundraising Campaign for Mobile Mammography Unit with Local Businesses Oct. 1

By Nate Hudson
ozarkradionews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzarks Healthcare’s Foundation will officially launch its new fundraising initiative for a mobile mammography unit in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month this Friday, Oct. 1, with the help of several local businesses. The Foundation’s goal is to raise funds to purchase a mobile mammography unit in 2022 to help make routine screenings more accessible for women who might not otherwise have access to this service.

