‘The Righteous Gemstones’: HBO Unveils a Season 2 First Look & Teases Premiere

By Meaghan Darwish TV Insider
FOX 11 and 41
 4 days ago

HBO is giving viewers their first look at the second season of its hit comedy The Righteous Gemstones. Along with unveiling some new images featuring series stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, and Cassidy Freeman among others, HBO is also teasing when the show will make its return. Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones will officially debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max sometime this winter, which means it could arrive at the end of this year or early in 2022.

IN THIS ARTICLE
