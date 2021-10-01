Man shot near Barclays Center in Brooklyn: NYPD

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man was shot near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 3:12 p.m. in the vicinity of Atlantic and Fifth avenues near the Barclays Center and Chick-fil-A in the Prospect Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

According to police, a vehicle collision occurred at the location and a man fired shots at one of the vehicles.

The man’s condition was not immediately known, and the incident remains under investigation.

A driver was taken into custody, police said. A firearm may have been recovered, police sources said.

Police are searching for a total of three people, cops said.