Brooklyn, NY

Man shot near Barclays Center in Brooklyn: NYPD

By Kristine Garcia
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man was shot near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 3:12 p.m. in the vicinity of Atlantic and Fifth avenues near the Barclays Center and Chick-fil-A in the Prospect Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

According to police, a vehicle collision occurred at the location and a man fired shots at one of the vehicles.

The man’s condition was not immediately known, and the incident remains under investigation.

A driver was taken into custody, police said. A firearm may have been recovered, police sources said.

Police are searching for a total of three people, cops said.

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

