CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

‘Just in time’: how Australian doctors drastically reduced deaths from vaccine-linked blood clots

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f15dz_0cEOk6aC00
Dr Vivien Chen has been monitoring Australia’s TTS patients to learn more about the condition, including how it affects people psychologically.

It was during an urgent meeting to discuss a baffling blood-clotting condition that haematologist Prof Huyen Tran received the call he knew was inevitable.

“The adrenaline began to run a bit,” Tran, the director of the Ronald Sawers Haemophilia Centre in Melbourne, says.

“But the one thing that I’ve learned over the years is when you see a very difficult situation, you don’t panic. You take a step back and you calmly think through the problem and present the solution.”

The call, on 1 April, was about a 44-year-old health worker, who had just turned up to a Melbourne emergency department complaining of fever, fatigue, head fogginess, and serious abdominal pain. Eight days earlier, he had received his first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine had begun in Australia just a couple of weeks before the meeting.

At the time a condition known as TTS, also called vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia, was being described by countries where the vaccine had been administered for months. It was being triggered by an extreme immune system reaction. The condition led to a low platelet count, and often to blood clotting in arteries and veins at unusual sites in the brain and abdomen. Mortality was high; between 25% and 50% of those with TTS died in those first months.

That first Melbourne patient, though severely affected by TTS clotting in the abdomen and requiring surgery, survived.

“That first case was so important as it taught us a lot,” Tran says. “It was a new entity, and we wanted to have both the best treatment option and the best outcome for the patient. There were constant phone calls between us all that first afternoon when we confirmed the diagnosis, as the same time as we were having high-level meetings to address this new syndrome. We also had those guidelines up online at the end of the same day. It was a huge collaborative effort.”

A few days later, Tran received a call about the second case, in the Northern Territory.

Australia has since recorded a total of 148 cases of confirmed or probable TTS as of 30 September, from 11.6m AstraZeneca vaccine doses. Just eight of those cases have proved fatal – a fatality rate from TTS of just over 5%. Most cases – 129 – have been discharged from hospital.

In Australia, the risk of dying from TTS after vaccination is about one in a million in people who have received a first dose, and the risk is even lower after a second dose.

‘Huge sense of urgency’

The low death rate is in no small part due to the work of specialists like Tran.

The meetings to work on treatment guidelines and early diagnosis were organised and led by haematologist Dr Vivien Chen. She was not asked by government; she took the initiative to bring clinicians, laboratory scientists and researchers together herself. She is the reason there was a treatment protocol in time for the first patient.

“There was a huge sense of urgency in the week leading up to the first case,” Chen, who is leader of the Platelet and Thrombosis Research Laboratory at the University of Sydney, and a specialist at Concord hospital, says.

“This was all done after hours on top of our regular jobs, on the weekend and evenings. Everyone I reached out to answered the call. We also had the benefit of learning from our colleagues overseas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPrsM_0cEOk6aC00
‘All done after hours on top of our regular jobs, on the weekend and evenings.’ Dr Vivien Chen helped Australia prepare for cases of TTS. Photograph: Carly Earl/The Guardian

“So just in time for the first case, we already had a plan in place. As that first patient was being wheeled to the scanner to look for blood clots, they were being given non-heparin blood-thinning medications.” As well as the blood thinners, patients are also given intravenous immune globulin [IVIG], a product that comes from plasma and made up of antibodies.

“IVIG is an important and precious therapy … and what we managed to do very early was have the National Blood Authority approve urgent access to it for doctors who suspect TTS,” Chen says.

There is someone on call 24 hours a day at the authority to approve IVIG requests and issue the product to hospitals.

At the same time as creating the guidelines, Chen was also attempting to set up diagnostic testing for Australia, talking to experts in Germany to access blood samples from positive and negative cases from abroad.

“This was so that we could test diagnostic systems in preparation for the cases that we knew would occur in Australia,” Chen says.

The expert group also established a protocol for doctors to quickly assess whether emergency patients were likely to have TTS. This is critical, because Chen says the sooner someone gets treatment, the better the outcome.

“Treatment for TTS is different than for a regular blood clot,” Chen says.

“For a regular clot, the main thing is to start blood-thinning medications. While that’s also key to TTS treatment, the type of blood-thinning agent used is very important, as the wrong thinner may make things worse.

Q&A

Where can I get vaccinated in Australia?

Show

“We know the mechanism of TTS is that the blood clots are triggered by an immune response whereby an antibody causes cells, called platelets, to activate, and that drives this really very strong clotting process. So patients need to have a strategy to address that immune-mediated mechanism. And that is where IVIG comes in.”

These diagnostic and treatment guidelines have been shared through the Thrombosis and Haemostasis Society of Australia and New Zealand to assist health care workers widely. There has also been a strong public awareness campaign so that people recognise symptoms of concern.

Long-term health issues

Though the death rate is lower than first feared, the expert advisory group that provides independent advice on vaccination, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (Atagi), has maintained its advice that Pfizer should be the preferred vaccine for those aged under 60 years old in non-outbreak settings due to the TTS risk.

Chen believes this advice remains appropriate, because while the condition is rarer and less deadly than first thought, and the vaccine is overwhelmingly safe, for those who do get severe TTS cases, it can lead to death or ongoing health issues and disability.

The co-chair of Atagi, epidemiologist and infectious diseases physician Prof Allen Cheng, says: “The mortality is lower than had been anticipated from UK data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSuq5_0cEOk6aC00

“This is probably related to high awareness in the public and healthcare providers with timely and appropriate treatment, as well as potentially detecting ‘milder’ cases,” he says.

“However, we remain concerned about the severity of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, particularly in younger people.” He says the most severe cases in this age group especially, involving clots in the brain or abdomen, often lead to long-term health issues.

Chen and Tran are continuing to monitor and study all TTS patients to learn more about the condition, including how the diagnosis affects people psychologically. Chen says it is still the case that there is no known risk factor to determine who might develop the syndrome aside from being vaccinated with AstraZeneca. Incidence is also slightly higher in those under 60. Severity seems to be skewed towards younger females.

“We believe that by doing this, we’ll be able to further improve the outcomes of people with TTS, by hopefully being able to better identify those at risk, but also finding out whether or not there are any other treatment strategies that we may be able to access,” Chen says.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

New Pill Could Reduce Risk of Hospitalization, Death From COVID-19, But Experts Say Vaccines Remain Best Tool

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A potentially game-changing drug in the fight against COVID-19. Pharmaceutical company Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said they’ve developed a drug that reduces the risk of hospitalization or death for patients with mild or moderate cases of COVID. If cleared by federal regulators, it would be the first pill to treat COVID-19. Doctors said this COVID-19 pill will hopefully allow them to treat many more COVID patients at home faster, and ease the load on hospitals. But they also want to remind people this new breakthrough should not minimize the push to get vaccinated. “This is exciting and can be a really important...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Guardian

‘Immoral and inexcusable’: how Australians in disability homes fell from the front of the vaccine queue

David Moody’s phone wouldn’t stop ringing. And everyone had the same problem. “We started to get calls saying, ‘When are these guys showing up’?” says Moody, who was until June the chief executive of a peak body for national disability insurance scheme providers. “It’s fair to say that was the cry from providers for the next three months after. ‘When are they coming?’ It was clear something wasn’t working.”
HEALTH
Telegraph

Clot risk linked to AstraZeneca vaccine could depend on which blood group you are

A rare blood clot which has been linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine could be explained by a person's blood group, a study suggests. Cerebral Venous Thrombosis (CVT) is a rare blood clot that is most common among young women in the cerebral vein in the brain. It represents fewer than one per cent of all stroke cases worldwide.
SCIENCE
987thebull.com

Washington Woman Dies From Blood Clots After Receiving J&J Vaccine

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state health authorities say a woman in her late 30s has died from a rare blood-clotting syndrome after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Public Health Seattle & King County said Tuesday the woman was the fourth person in the United States to die due...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Clots#Blood Count#Clotting Time#Australian#Tts
outbreaknewstoday.com

Blood thinners prescribed before having COVID-19: Patients admitted to hospital less, Reduce deaths by half

The NIH has reported that many individuals with COVID-19 develop abnormal blood clots from high inflammation, which can lead to serious health complications and mortality. To find ways to decrease clotting related to COVID-19, researchers from the University of Minnesota and Basel University in Switzerland looked at reducing hospitalizations by using prescribed blood thinners.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbcboston.com

Moderna Booster Shot: What to Know as FDA Evaluates Potential for Half Dose

So far, most Americans who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can't get booster shots, but could that soon be changing?. Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported last week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots for those who received Moderna's two-shot mRNA vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Australia
MedicalXpress

Important signs of blood clots in the lungs missed in patients with dementia

Patients with dementia who had signs and risk factors of a pulmonary embolism, or a blood clot in the lungs, were much less likely to be tested for pulmonary embolism than patients without dementia who had the same signs and risk factors. For example, physicians at baseline were about 1 percentage point less likely to test patients with dementia for pulmonary embolism than patients without dementia, and physicians were an additional 2.6 percentage points less likely to test patients with dementia who had an elevated heart rate—a possible sign of a pulmonary embolism—than to test those without dementia who had an elevated heart rate.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy