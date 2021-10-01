‘The woman I’d like to be’: Tamara Dean turns camera lens on herself for new show – in pictures

“I have learned a lot through it. Holding the physical item in your hand brings history into a different perspective for me. It’s much better holding it and looking at it than seeing it in a book. That’s what I love really. It’s physically there in front of you, you can see and feel the history. It hasn’t been touched for two or three hundred years, even a thousand years. You are the first person to hold it since then and that’s great. A lot of finds that have been found through metal detecting have led to the change of history. Coins have been found that we didn’t know existed before.”

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO