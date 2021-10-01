CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The woman I’d like to be’: Tamara Dean turns camera lens on herself for new show – in pictures

By Tamara Dean
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBEKk_0cEOjJ0b00

As the acclaimed Australian photographer’s life was suddenly transformed by bushfires and Covid-19, Tamara Dean used her photographic process as a means of escape from pandemic-induced anxieties, creating a series of photographs in her own and other private gardens, using her body as the ‘illuminated point’ in the landscape. ‘I immersed my body in the frigid water, buried myself in crevices in the earth, and enveloped my body in blossoming flowers (and their industrious bees),’ she says. ‘At the end of each day my body was marked with bruises, scratches and bites, yet I emerged from the experience re-energised by the intimate physical sensation of being alive’

  • High Jinks in the Hydrangeas is on display until 12 December at Ngununggula gallery in the southern highlands of NSW

