CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

From AFL to NRL: how closely have you been following the footy this year?

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLjCu_0cEOixuW00
Do you know your Panthers from your Dees? Give our quiz a whirl to find out.

It’s footy grand final season. The AFL one happened last weekend. The NRL title goes up for grabs on Sunday. So many leagues, so little time. So many matches across so many months. If you had been trying to follow it all, that would have been a mighty task.

But then again, if ever there were a season in which you were able to keep one eye on the screen at all times, it would have been during the rolling lockdowns and enforced solitude of 2021 in much of Australia. So let’s find out how much you retained given the general background radiation of anxiety, when perhaps a game took your mind off things for a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKZjQ_0cEOixuW00

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

How Many Unanimous 'Big Brother' Wins Have There Been Over the Years?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Big Brother Season 23 finale. You don't have to win all nine jury votes to be the Big Brother winner each season, but if you do, it's just another notch on your belt as a successful player. That's what happened for Xavier Prather in the Season 23 finale when he won against Derek Frazier with a jury vote of 9-0. A winner only needs a majority vote, but a unanimous one is great too.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Fury and Wilder clash and big names at Old Trafford – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 2.FootballThe big names were at Old Trafford.Legends in their own rights 🙏🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/K02tinbpkY— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2021Patrick Van Aanholt mocked Andros Townsend’s celebration.Andros tried to siuuu and ended up doing a starfish 😂🤣— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) October 2, 2021Georginio Wijnaldum made fun of Kylian Mbappe.👀🤣 @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/kUQlCSrS8Q— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 2, 2021Chelsea players loved their win over Southampton.That one felt good 😁 pic.twitter.com/KEJuOc6pSX— Ben Chilwell...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afl#Footy#Nrl
The Independent

Thomas Frank and Rafael Benitez among early season winners in Premier League

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United make up a familiar top four as Premier League action pauses for the second international break of the 2021-22 season.High-flying Brighton and Brentford are among the surprise packages so far, while there is discontent on the terraces at Tottenham and Newcastle.Here, we take a look at some of the winners and losers from the opening seven rounds of top-flight fixtures.WINNERSChelseaHow the #PL is shaping up after a pulsating weekend pic.twitter.com/mrh4QZK2L3— Premier League (@premierleague) October 4, 2021Building on their surprise Champions League triumph, Thomas Tuchel’s men are the early table toppers, thanks in part...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Callum Robinson speaks out on his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson has admitted he has chosen not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 despite being twice laid low by the virus.The 26-year-old West Brom striker, who had already missed games for his country as a close contact, first tested positive in November last year and then again in August, meaning he had to sit out last month’s World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.Robinson is back in the fold for Saturday’s qualifier against the Azeris in Baku, but just days after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed his exasperation with Premier League players who have not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes Bees are starting to create a buzz in football world

Thomas Frank believes Brentford are making the football world sit up and take notice after the Bees’ fine Premier League start continued with a dramatic victory at West HamYoane Wissa scored a stoppage-time winner to send Frank’s side up to seventh in the table with a 2-1 win at the London Stadium on Sunday.Brentford now boast three wins and 12 points from seven matches, with boss Frank revealing his delight at such a robust start to their debut Premier League campaign.“Outside of London, outside of west London, maybe no one in the world knows who we are,” said Frank.“So we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy