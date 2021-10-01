CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Eric Smith, Steuben County child killer, scheduled for parole interview

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Eric Smith, nationally known for killing a 4-year-old in 1993, is scheduled to have an interview with the Board of Parole next week. Thomas Mailey of the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told 18 News that Smith is scheduled for an interview with the Parole Board the week of October 4, 2021. The Board will have up to two weeks to render a decision.

Aikijujitsu Chick
3d ago

If they parole him, he'll do it again and again. Please don't parole him! I'm surprised he didn't get prison justice.

Mark Collmer
3d ago

sad thing is in this political climate he will be granted parole. he don't deserve parole but liberal ny will release him

Brenda Oconnell
3d ago

this man should never see the light of day again ever what he did to that poor innocent little boy

