Eric Smith, Steuben County child killer, scheduled for parole interview
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Eric Smith, nationally known for killing a 4-year-old in 1993, is scheduled to have an interview with the Board of Parole next week. Thomas Mailey of the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told 18 News that Smith is scheduled for an interview with the Parole Board the week of October 4, 2021. The Board will have up to two weeks to render a decision.www.mytwintiers.com
