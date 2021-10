LATEXO – A trio from Palestine is behind bars after a traffic stop yielded fraudulent identification items and illegal narcotics. According to an affidavit of arrest and detention, Shumonteana Jershay Quna Bell, 17, Ricky Eugene Johnson, 46, and Raymond Lee Whitaker, 52, were arrested and taken into custody on charges of: possession of narcotic paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one; fraudulent use of identifying information; and engaging in organized criminal activity. Whitaker also had warrants out for his arrest from Henderson County.

LATEXO, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO