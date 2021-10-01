Rosetta is not allowed to go to the store with her motorcycle: “I can’t live without it”

After all my bleach-heavy hair experiments from 2020, my split-ends are in dire need of the lightweight hydration this foam formula provides. If there were an award for the most fragile hair in the world, I would need to prepare an acceptance speech right away. With a naturally fine slash dry hair texture and a predisposition to extreme hair color changes, I’m battling split-ends, frizziness, and breakage at every given moment of my life — hence my unwavering dependence on Naturelab Tokyo’s Perfect Repair Leave-In Treatment. Its concoction of reparative hair conditioners (including vegan keratin, argan oil, and castor oil) give moisture and strength back to my hair without weighing it down, miraculously so. A pump or two of this light-as-air foam is enough to easily coat all my shoulder-length ends while wet before air-drying — because with all the shine it leaves behind, who needs a flat-iron?

