Does ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

When the credits roll on a superhero movie, fans expect something extra during or after the credits — a bonus scene or two that hopefully will give us a tease about what’s coming next. The MCU never had a monopoly on that practice, since “X-Men: The Last Stand” had already done one before the shared universe existed, but it popularized the practice to the point where we now tend to expect them on all blockbusters. And that includes “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”