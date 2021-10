A social media trend is getting students in trouble across the country. One local superintendent is warning students everywhere not to participate in it at all. “Think before you do and say ‘Is this really the right thing’ and you know frankly ‘Would I do this at home? Would I actually vandalize a soap dispenser or do something with the bathroom toilet?’,” said Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Mike Shibler during an interview on Tuesday afternoon. “‘Would I do that or would I not?’ You know in all of our facilities we’re very proud of the fact that we’ve taken care of them.”

ROCKFORD, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO