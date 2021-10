This weekend, CNN’s Michael Smerconish did a short video segment on the falling number of men who are getting college degrees. As per the cable news formula, Smerconish found someone to frame this issue in the most apocalyptic rhetoric possible. In this case, that was NYU Stern marketing professor Scott Galloway. Galloway told Smerconish that men without college degrees wouldn’t be able to find sexual partners. They would then, in a frenzy of rage and baffled entitlement, destroy the country.“The most dangerous person in the world is a broke and a lone male, and we are producing too many of...

