Finesse Fridays | Duo Bar London

Bar Marseille brings the sunny south of France to Rockaway, specifically, to the fabulous “Arverne by the Sea” neighborhood. This cool, breezy, chic, French bistro offers views of the sea and dunes from its expansive rooftop deck, while the first floor patio and beach-inspired dining room will make you feel like you’re in Provence. Race to Bar Marseille now while you can still enjoy mild temperatures and the sexy seaside vibe! Bar Marseille offers a fine dining experience at reasonable prices without pretense or fuss. This is a beach town, after all, so the dress is casual-neat and families are welcome. Congenial restaurateur James Mallios runs several successful restaurants in New York and his team of experts ensure a singular dining experience. Chef Nicholas Morales executes traditional dishes from Marseille (mar-SAY) while Danny, the amiable manager and beverage director, oversees the excellent service.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO