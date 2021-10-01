CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finesse Fridays | Duo Bar London

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article10:00pm til 2:00am (last entry 12:00am) The stylish weekly Friday night R&B event with cocktails, electric vibes and London's best DJs. Each and every Friday for the sweet and elite at the alluring Duo Bar, Camden. This is a strictly ticket and guest list only event. Guestlist RSVP - bookings@icecreamldn.co.uk.

Tiger Tiger London every Friday // 6 Rooms // Drink deals and More!

10:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:00am) Party with tickets from £3 and Student Drink Deals, Confetti Cannons, CO2 Cannons, Dancers, 6 Rooms of Music, and More!. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. In a city that's always changing Tiger...
Cocktails and Chill - Shoreditch Rooftop Day Party

2:00pm til 8:00pm (last entry 1:00am) Introducing Cocktails & Chill, London’s sexiest Rooftop Day Party ☀️🍹. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Welcome to a Ridiculously Fun Day Out ☀️. Introducing Cocktails & Chill, London’s sexiest Rooftop Day Party...
Combination record store and craft beer bar re-opening Friday

After being shuttered for a full 18 months, one of the most unique businesses in Columbus is opening its door once again. Craft & Vinyl, a combination craft beer bar, vinyl record store and live music venue will re-open on Sept. 24. The store is located at 1806 W. 5th Ave.
Soda and Swine to Rebrand as ‘Uncle Italian’

Soda and Swine, the beloved restaurant and bar just south of Sun God Lawn, plans to reintroduce itself as ‘Uncle Italian’ by the end of this year. This decision is part of a rebranding effort by Consortium Holdings, a company co-founded by UC San Diego and 2006 John Muir College alumnus Arsalun Tafazoli.
Scout's Coffee Bar presents jazz + pizza in High Bridge on Friday, Oct. 9

HIGH BRIDGE - Scout's Coffee Bar presents Jazz + Pizza Night with the Zachary Hann Trio and Siblings Pizza at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 Main Street. Zachary Hann Trio is a jazz band from New York City. Hann is an alto saxophonist who graduated from the Juilliard School and has performed at most of New York City's major concert halls, including Carnegie Hall, David Geffen Hall and Alice Tully Hall. Hann will be joined onstage by bassist Solomon Gottfried and drummer Jacob Patrone.
This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
Bona Vada Bingo

After a long awaited rest House of Mannington are back again with our Bona Vada Bingo Takeover!. We are so proud and excited to announce that The House of Mannington are back with a Bona Vada Bingo Takeover !. So 👀 down, peeled and on stalks for what is promised...
Singles Salsa

A salsa class just for singles! London's number one salsa class for singles for the past 3 years is back in 2021!. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Singles Salsa London is Back in October!. Dating events in London...
How This Wine Tells the Story of Napa Cab in the New Millennium

When you buy a “1.5” from Shafer Vineyards, it’s not a magnum you’re getting. It’s a generation-and-a-half of the Shafers themselves—Doug and his late father, John, who founded the winery in the 1970s. And while avid collectors might (understandably) know the team best for their acclaimed Hillside Select, the Shafer One Point Five, in its 15th vintage this year with the release of the beautiful 2018, represents the real core of the iconic Stags Leap District brand’s production. Over a fascinating retrospective tasting recently, Doug Shafer spun the origin story of the slightly confusing name (spoiler alert: it involves more than...
Heidi Heelz's Smashing Pub Quiz

Tuesday 5th October Heidi Heelz's Smashing Pub Quiz at The Night Owl Finsbury Park!. Prizes include a £50 bar tab, night owl merch + Heidi's surprise-prize!
Bar Marseille

Bar Marseille brings the sunny south of France to Rockaway, specifically, to the fabulous “Arverne by the Sea” neighborhood. This cool, breezy, chic, French bistro offers views of the sea and dunes from its expansive rooftop deck, while the first floor patio and beach-inspired dining room will make you feel like you’re in Provence. Race to Bar Marseille now while you can still enjoy mild temperatures and the sexy seaside vibe! Bar Marseille offers a fine dining experience at reasonable prices without pretense or fuss. This is a beach town, after all, so the dress is casual-neat and families are welcome. Congenial restaurateur James Mallios runs several successful restaurants in New York and his team of experts ensure a singular dining experience. Chef Nicholas Morales executes traditional dishes from Marseille (mar-SAY) while Danny, the amiable manager and beverage director, oversees the excellent service.
The World’s 25 Most Popular Cocktails

Alcoholic beverages — originally in the form of beer — have been around since approximately 7000 B.C. Cocktails have a more recent history.  The origin of the term is a bit murky. It was first used as early as 1750, not to describe a mixed drink but as an adjective for horses whose tails had […]
What's Going On: The Bel-Airs back at Zoo Bar on Friday

The Bel-Airs, Zoo Bar, 5 p.m. Friday. The Bel-Airs are back on schedule, returning to the Zoo Bar Friday, just a couple months after their first post-pandemic show there. That means the venerable roots music club will likely be packed for the dance-inducing Columbia, Missouri, R&B trio. K Camp, Bourbon...
The best student clubs and bars in London

Chances are if you're reading this, you're about to begin your very first year at university in one of the most culturally significant and exciting cities in the world - London. And if this is the case, congratulations! You've made a fantastic choice. The 'Big Smoke' is an internationally renowned...
A Disco in a Str!p Club: Roche Musique w/ Kartell & Cezaire

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 3:00am) Disco and house at our core; every Saturday we’ll be capturing those loose, high-energy, sweaty dancing and unpretentious clubbing moments. Harking back to eras past, when people felt free and liberated to express themselves to the soundtrack of disco. The music and club was...
