Remains of Migrant Found Hanging From Tree 80 Miles From Border in Texas

By Xander Landen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We regularly find deceased migrants in this county, but never anything like this," a Texas sheriff said.

Mike Duffy
4d ago

ILLEGAL invaders. I hate to say this but when you force people to defend their property and families this is what you will start to see. This is a sad ending to these people who are being lead to believe they are wanted here by a corrupt and political agenda that is hurting both Native Texans and illegals. Just proof again that this hair sniffing degenerate in the oval office does not care for either the danger to these illegal invaders not the people of Texas.

Pat Ward
4d ago

killed by smugglers probably orvhe pissed off another illegal. dozen of reasons why They would have hung him. it was punishment of somekind.

Dr.Fraudchi
4d ago

Texas this is what you do. Get the illegals and Hatians on a bus headed to joe Bidens home town. pay for there ticket and write it off as a humanitarian donation!

