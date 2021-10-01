CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Gov. Lamont hopeful that National Guard won't be needed for state staffing shortages over vaccines

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sFSL_0cEOat5w00

Gov. Ned Lamont says he hopes to avoid the National Guard for staffing shortages next week.

The guard, usually deployed to natural disasters, is on standby to take over for state workers who refuse to comply with new vaccine rules.

The governor's office says as of Thursday, 63% are vaccinated and another 12% are opting for weekly testing - but 25% still hadn't committed to either.

Those who don't comply will be placed on unpaid leave starting next Tuesday, Lamont has announced. The guard could fill critical roles.

"Our nurses, those taking care of folks with special needs," Lamont says.

As for state prisons, vaccination rates are low among guards but Lamont says he doesn't expect staffing issues there.

"We've closed a couple of prisons, so that's freed up a number of corrections officers, so we've got some contingencies there," he says.

Teachers, school bus drivers and nursing home workers also must be vaccinated. They do not work for the state, so it's up to their employers to enforce the rules.

The new state health commissioner says it's critical to get more people vaccinated.

"If we look at roughly 400,000+ children, and then another 600,000 or so adults who have not been vaccinated, that is still about a third of the population in Connecticut," says Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani.

The governor says more workers are coming into compliance every day.

"I'm told about 1,000+ a day are coming in, so I think we were down to 10 [thousand non-compliant employees] a couple of days ago. So probably a little less than that now," he says. "We'll see if there are any holdouts, but I'm very confident Connecticut is going to do the right thing and keep people safe,"

The state employee bargaining unit has asked for a 20-day extension on the new vaccination rules.

They cite "chronic understaffing" that "could trigger extremely harmful consequences."

The governor's office tells News 12 the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition hasn’t made a formal request and Monday night’s deadline won’t be extended.

Lamont’s office points out the executive order on employee vaccinations was issued last month, so workers have had plenty of time to comply.

“There are no plans to further extend the deadline,” said Max Reiss, Lamont’s communications director.  “We are confident that everyone who is working to come into compliance will be able to do so by Monday evening.  The week long grace period the Governor announced earlier this week was to ensure everyone had plenty of time to get vaccinated, get tested or clear up issues with their submissions.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM THE STATE EMPLOYEES BARGAINING AGENT COALITION:

"State employees currently providing essential services at unprecedented short-staffing levels are requesting a 20-day extension on Governor Ned Lamont’s vaccination mandate that allows for a temporary process of testing in lieu of vaccination at some workplaces.

With a compliance deadline of Monday, Oct. 4th at 11:59 PM and zero confidence in Governor Lamont’s administration to collect and present accurate numbers on noncompliance by that time, a strict implementation of the executive order could trigger extremely harmful consequences for workers and the people of Connecticut depending on the services they provide.

“As a nurse, I care deeply about the well-being of our patients. We are appalled at Governor Lamont’s failure to take responsibility for staffing shortages accelerated by his administration’s failure to fill critical vacancies,” said Damien Nuzzo, nurse clinical instructor at Connecticut Valley Hospital. “Governor Lamont wants to send replacement workers as substitutes for long-term caregivers who have years of rapport with these clients. This is a blatant abuse of power. That simply won’t work and will place both caregivers and patients in danger,” said Nuzzo, a member of District 1199 New England, SEIU.

On Sept. 22, the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) issued a request for a flexible period for compliance after the deadline to “allow the parties to cooperatively assess the levels of understaffing and displacement caused by the mandate and make the best informed decisions about how to cope in a way that protects patients/clients and the workers who care for them.” While the deadline for strict compliance with vaccination was extended from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, the state employees represented by unions in SEBAC have not experienced such cooperation from Governor Lamont’s administration.

To make matters worse, thousands of union members, including workers at the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, were not informed until Monday, September 20 that their worksites were included in the updated language of Executive Order 13G.

“Chronic understaffing was already putting patient and caregiver safety at risk long before the pandemic hit,” said Jill Alsgaard, RN, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurse at UConn Health’s John Dempsey Hospital. “Coupled with the expectation of a ‘retirement cliff’ next year, an even larger exodus is coming. The strain of the past 18 months has only made a bad situation worse and, sadly, provided administration an excuse for inaction. I’m about to take on another shift after working 12 hours overnight. I’m willing to do it for my patients and my colleagues, but it’s hardly a sustainable solution,” added Alsgaard, a member of the University Health Professionals (UHP), AFT Local 3837.

Many workers like Robert Doty, a maintainer from the Department of Transportation, were placed on the non-compliance list despite endless attempts to demonstrate compliance with the governor’s Executive Order by filing the appropriate paperwork.

“This mandate has created unnecessary stress, I’ve tried to do everything in my power to comply. But I could be put out on leave on Tuesday. This arbitrary deadline from Governor Lamont has created extreme anxiety and confusion across all agencies, for employees who came to work every day during the pandemic,” added Doty, a member of the Connecticut Employees Union Independent, SEIU Local 511.

“Long before the global COVID pandemic, our members and other state employees were telling elected officials, the press, and the public that short staffing in state agencies is a wasteful risk to the health and economy of our State and its residents. It should not have taken a deadly virus for Governor Lamont to recognize that. Unfortunately, his plan is not a sensible response to the challenges we still face,” said CSEA President Steve Anderson, environmental analyst in the Department of Agriculture. “I’m fully vaxxed and submitted my information months ago. But the State keeps telling me I am not in compliance. The Governor plans to disrupt services and put soldiers to work in state worksites when the real problem is short staffing combined with a poorly executed compliance system.”

Amanda Tower, a state correction officer and steward for AFSCME Local 391, noted that Connecticut’s prisons are dangerously understaffed, currently facing a shortfall of 400 front-liners with an additional 400 expected to retire in 2022.

“Correction staff have worked through the pandemic at great risk to ourselves and our loved ones,” said Tower, who works at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield. “We’re being forced to work 16 hours a day, multiple times a week, with no support and no relief in sight. This is not sustainable. Frontline correctional staff are complying with the governor’s executive order. We are getting tested regularly or getting vaccinated. I am among the many who are vaccinated. The conversation should be about DOC’s staffing problems that began long before the vaccine mandate. We need the Lamont administration to hire more frontline staff across all the agencies experiencing difficulty meeting the demand for services due to inadequate staffing.”

SEBAC does not expect to issue any further public comments on this matter until Monday, October 4 at the earliest."

Comments / 0

Related
yankeeinstitute.org

Gov. Lamont outlines need for continuing emergency powers

In a letter to legislative leaders calling for a special session next week to extend his emergency pandemic powers until February 15, Gov. Ned Lamont cited the Delta variant, an uptick in Connecticut cases and the ongoing need for vaccination, testing and mask mandates as reasons the emergency declaration should be continued for a sixth time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Lamont puts Guard on standby as vaccine deadline looms

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont asked the National Guard on Thursday to be ready to help provide critical state services as a deadline looms for state workers to meet his COVID-19 vaccination mandate. State employees have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday to provide proof of vaccination or compliance with weekly testing...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
hamlethub.com

Lamont Directs State Agencies To Prepare for Staffing Shortages

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has directed executive branch state agency heads to prepare for their employees to be placed on unpaid leave starting next week due to non-compliance with executive orders requiring COVID-19 vaccination or testing. State employees have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, to provide proof of vaccination or compliance with weekly testing requirements. State agencies will begin to place non-complaint employees on unpaid leave as soon as Tuesday, October 5, but no later than Monday, October 11.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Guard#The National Guard#Connecticut Public Health
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Hochul releases plan to address health care staffing shortages across New York state

In preparation of Monday’s vaccination deadline for health care workers across New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul has released a comprehensive new plan to address staffing shortages in hospitals and other health care facilities statewide. The plan includes preparing to sign an executive order, if necessary, to declare a state...
HEALTH
bizwest.com

State emergency agency reactivates staffing shortage center

CENTENNIAL — The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center has reactivated the Staffing Shortage Fusion Center to help health-care organizations with staffing should the need arise from a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic. BizWest's Notable Women in Human Resources recognizes outstanding women who recruit, attract and engage employees, and help manage...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Hartford Courant

State lawmaker: Connecticut’s $103 million deal with Eversource over Isaias response is ‘status quo’

A key Connecticut lawmaker said Monday he’s unimpressed with a $103 million settlement between Eversource and Gov. Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong over the utility’s handling of Tropical Storm Isaias. “Eh. It’s kind of my impression,” said Rep. David Arconti, House chairman of the General Assembly’s energy and technology committee. “It perpetuates a lot of the status quo with the ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Gov. Lamont, state transportation officials urge Congress to pass infrastructure bill

Gov. Ned Lamont and state transportation leaders are pushing for Congress to approve the federal infrastructure bill. Lamont says your commute could get easier if Congress finally passes President Joe Biden's national infrastructure bill. However, the plan was stalled in Washington, D.C. over another bill to spend trillions on social programs and climate change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News 12

News 12

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy