Chicago’s Featured Companies of the Month

Countless tech professionals have returned to working in offices this year, but for many of them, those offices are much nicer than the ones they left in March 2020. Chicago IoT startup Hologram is one of the many tech companies upgrading their old office space this year. On Thursday, Hologram announced that it will open up its new office at 167 N. Green St. in Fulton Market. While the company says that it will prioritize remote work, this new space will act as the company’s central meeting and training hub.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO