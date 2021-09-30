CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Chicago’s Featured Companies of the Month

By Colin Hanner
builtinchicago.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf recent Chicago tech news is any indication, the remainder of 2021 looks to be an exciting cap to the year. Copado, a multi-cloud DevOps platform, recently raised $140 million and as a result joined the long list of Chicago-based unicorns. Investment group Blackstone acquired Chicago-based Sphera for $1.5 billion. And Coinflip, the cryptocurrency ATM operator, announced they’ll be moving their headquarters to a 44,000-square-foot space in the Old Main Post Office building.

www.builtinchicago.org

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Tech company SMS Assist to move to Prudential Plaza office complex next year

Tech company SMS Assist said Monday that it will move early next year from the former John Hancock Center to the two-tower Prudential Plaza office complex. SMS, which provides property management solutions for residential and commercial properties through its cloud-based platform and network of service providers, signed a long-term lease for 114,000 square feet in the office building at 130 E. ...
CHICAGO, IL
builtinchicago.org

Hologram Is Opening a Luxe New Office in Fulton Market

Countless tech professionals have returned to working in offices this year, but for many of them, those offices are much nicer than the ones they left in March 2020. Chicago IoT startup Hologram is one of the many tech companies upgrading their old office space this year. On Thursday, Hologram announced that it will open up its new office at 167 N. Green St. in Fulton Market. While the company says that it will prioritize remote work, this new space will act as the company’s central meeting and training hub.
CHICAGO, IL
ranchandcoast.com

San Diego On Tap featuring Burgeon Beer Company

Every month, we’ll bring you behind the scenes at our favorite breweries to explore newest releases, unique offerings, and what keeps them moving forward. Our series continues with Burgeon Beer Company. This is the story of two Best of Ranch & Coast 2020 winners, Kern & Co. and Herbst Construction,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
builtinchicago.org

Chicago VC LongJump Just Announced Investments in These 4 Startups

Tech has a bad reputation for its lack of diversity. While many companies choose to look internally in order to solve this problem within their own organization, the responsibility to do better also falls on the shoulders of venture capital firms and the organizations that invest in new tech startups. These firms have the power to help change the entire tech startup ecosystem. And luckily, one Chicago VC is doing just that.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Productivity#Blackstone#Sphera#The Old Main Post Office#Mastery Logistics#Built In
Bisnow

This Week's Chicago Deal Sheet

Developer Prime Data Centers will expand its Midwest market presence with a 750K SF data center campus in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village. The 150-megawatt campus will house three tri-level facilities and become one of the largest data center campuses in the Chicago-O’Hare market. The developer’s announcement comes just after...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago-area industrial property sold to Canadian company

A Canadian REIT has purchased four U.S. industrial facilities, including one in the Chicago suburb of Antioch. The buyer was Canadian-based Granite REIT, and the seller was Atlanta-based IDI Logistics. The purchase price was not disclosed. Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) assisted in the sale. The four properties total...
CHICAGO, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

For Chicago companies looking to diversify, stop overlooking City Colleges students

From one year to the next, Chicago companies say they believe a diverse workforce makes them stronger. But every year, many of those companies return to the same universities, rather than looking right next door when recruiting underrepresented students. These candidates are right here in Chicago. I know because I’m one of them. If Chicago companies want to build stronger, more diverse workforces, they should invest in the home-grown talent they can find at City Colleges of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Indy Livestream Startup Acquires Chicago Company

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis-based music livestream startup has completed its first acquisition. Mandolin, which has developed a digital fan engagement platform, has acquired NoonChorus, a Chicago-based livestream company. NoonChorus was founded in 2020 by brothers Andrew and Alex Jensen, and provides ticketed livestream performances for a variety of indie musical...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
azbigmedia.com

Chicago-based hotel investment and management company bets on Phoenix

Arbor Lodging Partners, a Chicago-based hotel investment and management company, recently announced its latest acquisition in downtown Phoenix. The AC Hotel Phoenix Downtown is located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, at 414 North 5th Street. The location is near Chase Field, Talking Stick Resort Arena, the Arizona State University...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX2Now

Featured Job: Client Service Manager with The St. Louis Trust Company

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Client Service Manager with the St. Louis Trust Company. The opening is for a candidate with accounting/tax, investment and/or legal experience to join our client service team. The position involves frequent communication with clients and includes hands-on work supporting delivery of full-scope...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
builtinchicago.org

Chicago's 5 Largest Tech Funding Rounds Totaled $314M in September

After a month of fresh venture funding rounds, these Windy City tech companies are continuing to innovate modern solutions for the way we live and work. Read more to learn how these companies are fueling growth across a range of tech industries. #5. $30.7 million, Sept. 27. The data analytics...
CHICAGO, IL
Gretna Guide & News

Chicago Dog 42 serves Chicago’s favorites

I know, I know. When am I going to stop writing about all of my Chicago favorites and focus on the great food in Omaha. Well when a place called Chicago Dog 42 (3001 S 144th St, Omaha, 68144) opens up in Omaha, how can I pass that up? Located in the food court at Oakview Mall, Chicago Dog 42 […]
OMAHA, NE
WBBM News Radio

Made in Chicago: Neptune’s Core

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — In the basement of a North Center home, two pairs of teen sisters rehearse for their alternative indie rock band, Neptune’s Core. "We were drawn to music and we were drawn to each other so we formed the band as a creative outlet. Just for fun. It got more serious in a good way over time," said Sofie Richter, who plays guitar and is the lead singer.
CHICAGO, IL
desiretoinspire.net

A designer’s apartment in Chicago

Page Louisell Design is based in Chicago and known for sophisticated, livable and quality interiors including a fearless sense of color, sophisticated use of pattern, and mix of bespoke and antique furnishings. Well, I’m smitten, especially with this space – Page’s apartment. I’d throw in timeless too. Gorgeous!
INTERIOR DESIGN
WGN TV

Chicago’s nightime temperatures

Climatologists are not only worried about increased high temperatures, but also the increasing number of high nighttime temperatures that do not allow living organisms to recover from excessive daytime heat. What is the difference between Chicago’s summer minimum temperatures in 2001 compared to 2021?. —Kathy Schreiner, Naperville. Dear kathy,. Chicago’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Gazette

Chicago's Lightfoot pitches $500-per-month universal basic income for poor

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to give about 5,000 of the Windy City's poorest households $500 a month, no strings attached. The payments would be part of Lightfoot's proposed $16.7 billion budget plan, which depends heavily on federal relief money to fill in the city's spending gaps, WGN9 reported. The...
CHICAGO, IL
celebratingthesoaps.com

Chicago Med: Yaya DaCosta Drops Bombshell April And Ethan Bombshell

Chicago Med star Yaya DaCosta, who played April Sexton, quickly became a fan favorite. Viewers watched April face challenges both personally and professionally, including her relationship with Ethan Choi (Brian Tee). And Chicago Med fans became invested in hoping April would find happiness in her romantic life and career. We...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

PepsiCo Launches $50 Million Juntos Crecemos Platform To Support Hispanic-Owned Businesses Across The U.S.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Shouldering both pandemic troubles and a systemic lack of access to capital, hundreds of Hispanic-owned businesses across the country and in South Florida are getting a much-needed boost from the PepsiCo Foundation. Opening the doors to her Peruvian restaurant, Claudy’s Kitchen, was a lifelong dream for Claudia Berroa. “I came from a poor family, but now, I think, having the restaurant shares my family recipes,” she said. But sharing those dishes hasn’t been easy. The family’s New York City restaurant opened during the pandemic last summer. “The week that we opened two restaurants closed on this block, so we were super...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy