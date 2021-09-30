Chicago’s Featured Companies of the Month
If recent Chicago tech news is any indication, the remainder of 2021 looks to be an exciting cap to the year. Copado, a multi-cloud DevOps platform, recently raised $140 million and as a result joined the long list of Chicago-based unicorns. Investment group Blackstone acquired Chicago-based Sphera for $1.5 billion. And Coinflip, the cryptocurrency ATM operator, announced they’ll be moving their headquarters to a 44,000-square-foot space in the Old Main Post Office building.www.builtinchicago.org
Comments / 0