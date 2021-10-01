Anthony Wayne uses big plays to upend Perrysburg, 42-20

Defensive thievery and a big strike offense allowed Anthony Wayne to break open a nip-and-tuck collision with Perrysburg in a Northern Lakes League showdown at Steinecker Stadium on Friday night.

The Generals took control of the race for the NLL title with big play after big play, including three interceptions in a 42-20 victory.

The Generals led 7-6 at halftime and 21-14 after three quarters before a standing-room-only crowd of more than 7,000 — believed to be the most at a regular-season game in Perrysburg history.

Anthony Wayne put together a decisive 79-yard drive, with Joe Caswell scoring on a 29-yard TD run for a 28-14 lead, with 10:30 left in the game.

The Yellow Jackets bounced back with a 69-yard TD run by Connor Walendzak. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty cost the Yellow Jackets for the second time as they missed a 35-yard extra-point attempt as AW led 28-20 with 9:39 left.

Caswell then broke off another big run as the junior scored on a 46-yard scamper to give the Generals a 35-20 lead with 6:22 remaining.

“We know how Joe goes and how that line works,” said AW quarterback Cameron Swiger, who completed 5 of 7 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns. “We can move the ball. We have balance.”

Anthony Wayne (5-2 overall) improved to 4-0 in the NLL. Perrysburg (4-3) fell to 3-1 in league play.

The Generals had 223 rushing yards on 38 carries. Caswell rushed for a team-high 180 yards on 24 carries with two TDs. Wide receiver senior Evan Ray finished with three catches for 110 yards and two scores.

“We talked about our offense having to have big plays tonight, 25 yards or more,” AW coach Andy Brungard said. “Cam and Evan Ray provided that. As the game went on, we felt like our offensive line was wearing on them. Then Joe provided the big plays.”

The winner of the head-to-head clash has gone on to win seven of the past eight NLL titles.

Perrysburg had a solid drive going to start the second half, but it ended because of an unsportsmanlike penalty and the Yellow Jackets punted.

Ray then caught his second TD of the night, a 71-yard strike. Ray got behind the Perrysburg defense on a post route down the middle of the field as AW went up 14-6 with 8:14 left in the third quarter.

“My thought was to hit him in stride for a TD,” Swiger said. “He has burners. No one is going to catch him.”

Ray said the offense runs the play in practice every day.

“We were saving that. That's my favorite play,” Ray said. “It was a beautiful ball. It was a perfect spiral.”

Brungard said the staff had been saving the play for six weeks.

“We kept telling them to be patient, and it paid off,” Brungard said. “I'm proud of those two for executing.”

The Generals' defense then sparked an instant momentum swing. AW's Cadence Carswell came up with a 52-yard interception return for a TD. Chase Saneholtz tipped the ball at the line and Carswell grabbed it out of midair, taking it untouched as Generals went up 21-6 with 6:05 left in the third.

“We got a big momentum swing with that pick-6,” Swiger said. “We made a few adjustments on the line to help our run game, and our pass game was doing good tonight.

Perrysburg responded with a 4-yard TD run by Walendzak. The Yellow Jackets drove 81 yards on 12 plays. They got the two-point conversion on a pass from T.J. Takats to Walendzak as Perrysburg pulled within a TD (21-14) with 1:23 left in the third.

Walendzak rushed for a game-high 211 yards and three scores.

AW then got its third interception of the night. England Allen picked off Takats and returned it to the Perrysburg 21, leading to Caswell's 29-yard TD run that made it 28-14.

Perrysburg coach Dirk Conner said too many “moments of stupidity” hurt his team's chances.

“That was unacceptable,” Conner said. “That was our message to the kids. We didn't deserve to win that game because of the stupid things we did. They were unbelievably costly. All of that falls back on me as coach. I accept responsibility for it.”

Takats completed 11 of 20 passes for 90 yards. Wide receiver Jack Borer had eight catches for 64 yards.

After the Perrysburg defense forced a three and out to start the game, the Yellow Jackets scored on their first drive as Walendzak scored on a 3-yard run. Takats set it up with a 30-yard scamper. The Yellow Jackets put together a six-play drive that covered 62 yards as they went up 6-0 after a missed extra point 4:40 into the game.

Anthony Wayne then scored on a Hail Mary pass on 4th-and-7 at the Perrysburg 34. It looked as though Perrysburg defender Abram Hire had made an interception in the end zone on the 50/50 ball. Ray managed to wrestle it away for the 34-yard TD. The Generals went up 7-6 with 1:09 left in the first quarter.

Perrysburg drove to the AW 10-yard line, but then missed a 27-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

“We were trying to convince our kids we might have to win 7-6 [at the half],” Brungard said. “We felt like both offenses were going on long drives and getting stalled at the end. We made a couple of adjustments on our offensive line and with Cam making a big throw to open up the run game starting the third quarter was huge.”

Saneholtz scored on a 5-yard run to give AW a 42-20 lead with 1:09 to go.

Perrysburg had a 393 to 356 edge in total yardage. The Yellow Jackets rushed for 294 yards on 41 carries.

AW has won five of the past six meetings.

“It feels great,” Ray said. “I can't wait to keep winning games. We have 100 percent confidence. We can run the ball and throw it.”

Anthony Wayne defensive back Jeffery Mold, Jr., intercepted Takats at the Generals' 15 yard line with 25 seconds left in the first half.

Conner said he does not take anything positive from the game.

“None. We are way beyond that as a program. We squandered away an opportunity to put trophies in the trophy case with this group. We lost the league championship tonight,” Conner said. “We thought we had out-played them and felt we could grind it out. We cut it to 28-20 and we were feeling pretty good. Then we had another inexcusable penalty. That will get cleaned up. Those penalties were warranted, and we hold our kids to a higher standard than that.”

Anthony Wayne, which is now in the driver's seat in the race for the NLL title, still has three games left in league play. The Generals host fellow unbeaten Northview (5-2, 4-0) on Oct. 15.

“Nothing is decided tonight. Napoleon is tough. Northview is tough,” Brungard said. “We just played three road games in a row. I'm ready to go home.”