CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Bowman Orchards Stays True to Core Despite Barrage of Price Critics

By Brian
103.9 The Breeze
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Bowman, owner of Bowman Orchards in Rexford, says that just last weekend, at least two cars tried to get away from their grounds in Rexford with at least $461 dollars worth of stolen goods. "There may have been more," he says, "but those were the two we were able to catch."

1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Carter Mountain Orchard apples hold up despite summer drought

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The summer drought affecting Central Virginia didn't soak up all the fun at Carter Mountain Orchard, where it's currently the peak of apple-picking season. "Best apples you can find in the whole state of Virginia. I mean, come on," said Kenan Keranovic, who came...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Minnesota

Smaller Products, Rising Prices: Shrinkflation Hitting Grocery Store Shelves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shrinking products and rising prices. From cereal to soap, paper towels to pretzels, you might have noticed you’re not getting as much as you used to at the grocery store. Consumer blogs pointed WCCO to products like oatmeal packets of 10 cut to eight for some varieties, tuna cans from seven to five ounces, and some family size cereals slimming down from 19.3 ounces to 18.8 ounces, all evidence of what’s known as shrinkflation. Kim Sovell, a marketing professor at the University of St. Thomas, says companies have learned how consumers don’t like to pay more. “It’s really a way...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Apartment Therapy

Our Place Is Having a Surprise Sale on the Popular Always Pan — Snag Your Favorite Color ASAP!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve written a lot about the Always Pan from Our Place after trying it out for the first time last year — and for good reason! For the uninitiated, it’s a nonstick do-it-all pan that can be used for everything from steaming dumplings to frying rice and searing chicken thighs, and hence it’s become the everyday go-to pan for many Kitchn staffers as well as readers. There’s just so much to love about this pan: It’s simple, versatile, and right now, for a limited time only, it’s on major sale, just in time for holiday gifting! Normally priced at $145, the Always Pan can be scored for just $115 (the $30 discount is applied automatically at checkout) — and given that it does all the work of eight pieces of cookware, this is a pretty sweet deal.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Supermarket Chain Has the Best Deals on Groceries

From the heavy spenders to the penny pinchers, a great deal is an offer that most of us can't refuse. In the battle of the best deals, one grocery store made its way to the top. The start of the pandemic left a vast number of Americans looking to spend less and save more. Between clipping coupons, catching a good sale, or buying generic brands, it's no secret that shoppers are looking to score the biggest bang for their buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowman Orchards#Indian Ladder Farms#Albany Reddit
103.9 The Breeze

Live on Whiskey Island in NY a Prohibition Era Bootleggers Paradise

I saw the real estate listing for Whiskey Island it immediately piqued my interest. See, I love whiskey and bourbon so in my head I was picturing whiskey waterfalls and hot and cold running whiskey from the cabin faucets. Although that would be really cool that's not what Whiskey Island is....it's actually an old bootlegger's hideout from the Prohibition Era that you could own. If you're not quite ready to buy Whiskey Island with a $2.95 million dollar price tag you can also rent it by the week.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Only Curls silk pillowcase review: Can it define our waves and add shine?

Only Curls is a brand that’s passionate about steering customers away from the straighteners and embracing their natural hair type. The curl promoting products it stocks are created for coils, curls, kinks, and waves and don’t contain any sulphates, silicone, or parabens.It also aligns itself with the Curly Girl Method, a tailored haircare routine that was originally created by hairdresser Lorraine Massey. It has garnered huge popularity online thanks to its success in promoting hair’s natural bounce and moisture, inspiring a community of fans that share tips and tricks. The method focuses on using specific hair towels and turbans when...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
103.9 The Breeze

I’m Going to Stop Taking Lake George For Granted-So Close & So Beautiful

I have lived in this area most of my life and every so often I need to be reminded of the beauty around me. Lake George is one of the most beautiful lakes in the entire country in my opinion and I sometimes take it for granted. It is so close and there is always something to do here year-round. On a trip to Lake George with Jenn's family, I was reintroduced to the beauty that Lake George possesses. I plan on making another visit soon when the foliage is in full bloom. The fall colors make it even more breathtaking. I have to do a better job of appreciating what is so close by.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Stink Bugs Invading My House-How I Got Rid of Them w/Household Remedy

Those dreaded stink bugs have returned to the Capital Region and more specifically inside my house. I don't like to kill any bugs. Even with stink bugs, I try and "shoo" them out of the screen windows or sliders but there are times that I am too forceful and squish them. Everyone knows what happens when you kill skink bugs, they STINK!! That's why they are named what they are.
PETS
Only In Alaska

Hideaway In This Modern Cabin In The Alaskan Woods Just Minutes From Cook Inlet Beach

Autumn is a great time to get out on the Kenai Peninsula, and this modern Alaskan cabin is the perfect place to stay on your trip. Cozy, yet stocked with everything you need, it’s a great base camp for fall adventure. And the best part? It’s only minutes from the beach! You can book your […] The post Hideaway In This Modern Cabin In The Alaskan Woods Just Minutes From Cook Inlet Beach appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALASKA STATE
rd.com

The Real Difference Between Dollar Tree and Dollar General

The dollar store is the perfect place to go to pick up some cheap party supplies or that other roll of paper towels. Chances are, you’ll leave the store having spent less than ten dollars. If you find yourself spending a little more than expected, it might be because you’re not actually at a “true” dollar store. (Pro tip: Find out everything else dollar store employees aren’t telling you.)
RETAIL
HuffingtonPost

Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices And People Can't Handle The Change

The Dollar Tree chain is making a big change that could mean less change for customers. That’s because Dollar Tree will start selling items that cost more than a buck, according to The Associated Press. The rising prices are, in part, because of inflation, but CEO Michael Witynski claims the...
BUSINESS
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy