Cumberland County, NJ

NJ corrections officer accused of beating inmates handcuffed to fence: DOJ

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9rye_0cEN1Jbv00
Photo credit Getty Images

LEESBURG, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey corrections officer was arrested Friday and charged for allegedly abusing inmates, including by handcuffing some to a fence at the Bayside State Prison, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

John Makos, an officer at the Cumberland County men's prison, has been charged with participating in a conspiracy to deprive inmates of civil rights, facing up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Makos, 41, conspired with others to assault and punish specific inmates in a "cruel and arbitrary manner."

Makos and at least one other officer would physically punish prisoners, even using other inmates to inflict pain against outright and perceived prison rules and customs, according to officials.

Court documents allege he and at least one other officer also utilized a "fence treatment" punishment, where one inmate's arm would be handcuffed to a fence in the back area of the prison's kitchen and another to a swinging door — "appearing to crucify" the inmate while he and at least another officer punched the victim's body.

“Prisoners are entitled to be treated with basic dignity, not pummeled and humiliated at the whim of correctional officers,” Honig said. “We once again affirm our commitment to uphold the civil rights of all persons, including those living in a correctional setting.”

Makos and at least one other officer tried to hide their ad hoc scheme by telling inmates they would lose their kitchen jobs, pay and other benefits if it was exposed.

In a statement, FBI Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. emphasized the belief that no one is above the law.

“A badge is not a license to abuse the power it conveys or to deny the civil rights of the people in one’s custody," he said.

Along with the possible prison sentence, Makos faces a maximum fine of $250,000.

