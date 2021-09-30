CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Recalls First Time Hearing Soundgarden

By Lauryn Schaffner
Rock 108
Rock 108
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most people can remember the first time that they heard one of their favorite musicians because it's such a profound moment. Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell recalls the first time he heard Soundgarden, which he cites as one of his favorite bands. "We were probably just in the formative years...

keyj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Soundgarden’s ‘Badmotorfinger’: Kim Thayil Looks Back

For years, when Kim Thayil thought about Soundgarden‘s breakthrough into the mainstream, 1991’s Badmotorfinger – home to the heavy-hitting singles “Rusty Cage,” “Outshined” and “Jesus Christ Pose” – he was unhappy. Mostly, he felt uncomfortable with the way the pop machine exploited his scene. Badmotorfinger came out two weeks after Nevermind and a couple of months after Ten, and although he remembers feeling excitement when the group welcomed bassist Ben Shepherd into the fold, after founding member Hiro Yamamoto quit, he mostly remembered things as being awkward.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JERRY CANTRELL Says 'There Really Isn't A Difference' Between His Songwriting Approach For ALICE IN CHAINS And His Solo Albums

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell, who is promoting his upcoming solo album, "Brighten", was asked in a new interview with Andy Hall of the Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3 if he approaches writing music for AIC differently from the way he goes about composing for his solo LPs. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, there really isn't a difference. I've developed a style and a way that I write and that I sound, and that is pretty intact in either venue. I'm always kind of collecting ideas, and before I ever get together with ALICE to record stuff, I just feel better knowing that I'm walking into the room with the guys with a whole group of really good songs — complete songs or really worked up, almost-together songs — to be able to throw at the guys and see what they dig. The process for me is the same. The only difference is the players that I'm playing and recording with. In the case of ALICE, those guys I can always count, they're gonna take any idea that I have and they're gonna make it that much better; they're gonna inject themselves into it and elevate it. And when you're working outside of the band — I've been fortunate enough on 'Boggy Depot', 'Degradation Trip' and this record to play with some amazing musicians who are heroes of mine and also friends of mine, and you can count on that as well — they're gonna inject themselves into it and elevate the piece of music further than you could on your own. So, it's really just who you're playing with. If ALICE had recorded any of these songs, it would be an ALICE IN CHAINS song, but I recorded it with other folks, and so it's under my banner. Luckily, we [ALICE IN CHAINS] haven't run out of ideas and we are a creative bunch of guys and we can always rely on the fact that we're gonna make records."
DES MOINES, IA
96krock.com

Alice In Chains: Their 30 Best Songs, Ranked

Alice in Chains released their debut LP, Facelift, 30 years ago today (August 21), and three decades later, the album remains one of the darkest, most-influential titles in rock. Frankly, the same could be said about the band’s entire catalog, which spans six studio albums, three EPs, three live releases...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Cantrell
Person
Duff Mckagan
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Greg Puciato
Person
Elton John
antiMUSIC

Jerry Cantrell Takes Fans Behind The Scenes of 'Brighten' Video

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the making of a video for the title track to his forthcoming album, "Brighten." "It's pure rock and roll," says Cantrell about the tune. "Vince Jones, on keys, added a really great track and brought it to a new level. I can picture myself playing it on a stage for people, and it feels good. It's a big rock song."
MUSIC
103GBF

Brandi Carlile Wants to Continue Singing for Soundgarden

Since Chris Cornell's untimely death in 2017, Soundgarden haven't publicly discussed any plans to continue forward without him. But vocalist Brandi Carlile, who's tackled some songs with the band, wants to continue singing for them and insisted she would make the time to do a tour. “I am such a...
MUSIC
Rock 108

‘The Metallica Blacklist': 10 Best Metallica Cover Songs on ‘Black Album’ Tribute

At this point, there isn't much need to argue Metallica's global influence. Forty years into their career and 125 million albums sold, the rock legends are no doubt one of the biggest bands in the world. Much of that prestige is centered around the massive success of their fifth studio album, Metallica, affectionately known by fans, critics and even the band itself as the "Black Album."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Pop Records#Guns N Roses#Rocketman
mxdwn.com

Josh Klinghoffer Added As Pearl Jam’s Touring Guitarist

Legendary American rock band Pearl Jam returned to the stage on Saturday night for their first concert in three years and a familiar face joined them. Playing at Asbury Park, NJ’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival, the band unveiled a new lineup that includes former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. The multi-talented musician played guitar, percussion and provided backing vocals for the band’s entire 20-song set.
DANA POINT, CA
Stereogum

Watch Brandi Carlile Sing A Rousing Version Of “Better Man” With Pearl Jam At Ohana Fest

This past weekend, Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival went down in Dana Point, California. Vedder was very busy all weekend. He’d been booked to headline two of the three nights — one solo and one with Pearl Jam. But Vedder actually headlined all three. Saturday-night headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel their performance because of the death of their mother. Vedder filled in, playing a set of covers with an ad hoc all-star band. Vedder must’ve been exhausted by Sunday night, but he got some help.
DANA POINT, CA
Rock 108

Hayley Williams Compares Paramore Album to Metallica’s ‘Some Kind of Monster’

Singer Hayley Williams recently compared her band to Metallica in a message celebrating the 12th anniversary of Paramore's 2009 album, Brand New Eyes. Released that year on Sept. 29, Brand New Eyes arrived at time when Paramore, then encountering a surge of success that was their biggest yet, were undergoing a difficult period of conflict between band members. The circumstances led to guitarist Josh Farro and drummer Zac Farro leaving the emo-indebted pop-rock group the following year. (Zac returned to the band in 2017.)
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Join Guns N’ Roses for ‘Paradise City’ at Florida Gig

Guns N’ Roses brought out Wolfgang Van Halen to join them on “Paradise City” Saturday during the band’s concert in Hollywood, Florida. “Wolfgang Van Halen. You know how cool that is to say that? That’s fucking cool,” Axl Rose told the crowd while introducing Van Halen. “You don’t understand. We’re talking legacy!” Van Halen — whose band Mammoth WVH, making their touring debut, has served as opener for GNR’s latest reunion dates — played guitar and sang backup vocals alongside Slash and Duff McKagan on the Appetite for Destruction hit. Soon after the gig, Van Halen said simply of the moment on social media, “Yeah. This actually happened… What a night.” What a night 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hkiqtyc9qV — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 3, 2021 The Mammoth WVH frontman also paid tribute to David Lee Roth, who he played with in Van Halen, following Roth’s sudden retirement announcement. “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey,” Wolfgang tweeted with a photo of himself and Roth onstage together. Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5xGcZ3CZ49 — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 2, 2021
FLORIDA STATE
Rock 108

What Is Dave Grohl Whispering in Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’?

What is Dave Grohl actually saying in the whispery vocal section of Foo Fighters' "Everlong"?. The enduring rock song's moody instrumental break — you know the one, when the music suddenly goes quiet and Grohl, muffled and practically indecipherable, recites what sounds like a string of multitracked poems — has long been mysterious for rock fans, at least in what the Foo Fighters bandleader is uttering.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
Rock 108

Rock 108

Abilene, TX
453
Followers
1K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://keyj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy