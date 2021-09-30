College Health Service offers free flu vaccinations at ‘Medi Quick’ stations and pop-up clinics around campus

Health Services has administered over 1,200 flu shots to students and staff this fall term. In anticipation of flu season, Dartmouth College Health Service is administering free flu vaccinations through on-campus “Medi Quick” stations — moveable stations offering various health services to students around campus. Students can receive their flu shots at one of these stations on Tuesdays at the Class of 1953 Commons from noon to 1:30 p.m., Dick’s House nurse practitioner Marylee Verdi, who created the Medi Quick program, said. According to the Dartmouth College Health Service website, flu shots are also available at the Dick’s House pharmacy.