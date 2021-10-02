CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Ryan shooting kills IL state trooper ID'd as Gerald Mason, 36

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9DZx_0cELrfW800

An Illinois state trooper died after a shooting Friday afternoon on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway near 43rd Street.

Illinois State Police said 36-year-old Gerald Mason was found in his squad car in the northbound local lanes of I-94 shortly before 2 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023iKK_0cELrfW800

He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:16 p.m. Illinois State Police said in a statement the shooting was "officer involved," but did not say how.

Illinois State Police said there is no known threat to the public, and that the investigation into Mason's death is ongoing.

WATCH: Trooper's mother speaks outside University of Chicago hospital

Linda Mason said her son Gerald Mason was the Illinois State Police trooper shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway. "I'm going to miss him so, so, so, so much," she said.

A woman was driving on the inbound Dan Ryan around 1:45 p.m., when she saw his car smashed up against the median, went to help and found Mason inside. She used his radio to call frantically for help.

State police said Mason worked for District Chicago and was an 11-year veteran of the force. ISP said Mason was on duty when he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

"Many people called Mason 'The Hulk,'" Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said. "He was a solid and strong man. He even ripped his trooper pants during a foot pursuit because of those muscles."

Witnesses said they saw police pull Mason out of the car and take him to the hospital themselves. Other witnesses said the people on scene, whether law enforcement or not, were visibly upset.

"I noticed a few pedestrians kind of distraught about the situation, and a lot of the officers, their body language was distraught, so I'd say there was mass police, mass hysteria on the Dan Ryan," said Gregory Sherman, witness.

"I know they seem like superheroes on many days but they are not immortal, they are not indestructible," Kelly said. "They are humans with hearts, minds, and souls, as fragile as the next person. They have a breaking point."

SEE ALSO | Chicago expressway shootings increase has ISP doubling patrols on roads

His mother, Linda Mason, rushed to the hospital.

"Everybody loved him. Everybody loved my son," she said. "I can't believe he's gone."

Mason said her son had always wanted to be a police officer. She said she received a call from her younger son this afternoon as social media chatter about the incident spread, and called Gerald to check on him. He didn't answer, and shortly after she got a call from the hospital.

"They asked me if I had a son," she said. "I said yes. They asked me his name, I told them 'Gerald Mason.' They told me I needed to come to the university."

By the time she got there, he had died.

"I don't know what else to say. I love him. I'm going to miss him so, so, so, so much. My heart hurts so bad," she said. "He always wanted to be a police officer because he always wanted to protect people. He wanted to make the world a better place."

Mason's body was escorted by his colleagues and Chicago police in a procession, while his family watched and then rumbled with grief.

Mason's mother said her first-born son was not married and didn't have any children. He leaves behind a big family who all will miss him dearly.

Comments / 271

Alexis Pearson
10d ago

It was suicide and all these people are taking this to post racism. which there are bad of all colors. there's good in all colors. the skin doesn't define you. I have met the most hardworking, selfless. amazing human beings ❤ that happen to be black. I have met the most hateful white people. but also the most beautiful white people. then again I have met some cold black people. everyone chooses the path they go and some people don't have much of a choice but it doesn't mean you hate the entire race! I know that in the neighborhoods around here there are gangs and tons if murders everyday and its so wrong but when you put people in that category because of what someone else who happens to be there color is doing thats not right. I hate the gang violence and I hate the crime in this city but why continue the racism? its sick and does no good at all. I won't argue I had to say something about these gross comments.

Reply(22)
60
Kay Lane
10d ago

Condolences to the Trooper's family, first and foremost. Now there is limited info being delivered at this time, but there is a likelihood that the deceased took his own life. 😔🙏🏽 This is still a very fresh investigation, and in given time, much more will be revealed. Until then, let's continue to try [for some of you] & support our first responders. They're everyday people just like us, with issue(s) that they may be coping with.👩🏽‍💻🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Reply(1)
41
oldma
10d ago

Thank you for your sacrifice Trooper Mason. May you be walking the Streets of Gold, prayers for your family left behind.

Reply
97
 

