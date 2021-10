The Premier 15s returns after a weekend break and it will see Bristol Bears look to continue their perfect start to the campaign.In their last outing they defeated DMP Durham Sharks 115-0 - one of the biggest victories in league history. That gave them their third win from three matches which Dave Ward’s side will seek to turn to four when they face Sale Sharks on Saturday.The Bears will be favourites heading into the fixture as Sale ae yet to find a win so far and sit in eighth. Ward spoke after the DMP game and said it was a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO