I wanted to share my own personal story with you about how completing the Google UX Design Professional Certificate course changed my life. Imagine what would happen if you were interested in working in a new field, but did not know where to start. Tell me, what are your options? You could get a degree in something else and later switch careers? That’s too long-term an option for me. You could take some online courses and figure it all out on your own? That’s too risky and doesn’t always work out well. Or, you could do the shortcut: buy the Google UX Design Professional Certificate course.

3 DAYS AGO