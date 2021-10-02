CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

A MacArthur ‘genius’ grant winner traces the housing market’s transition from exclusion to ‘predatory inclusion’

By Jillian Berman
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In this week's Extra Credit we also look at student debt relief when schools close and the economic impact of limiting abortion access

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lynchburg News and Advance

Marsha Mercer: MacArthur seeds change with `genius grants’

An acid attack when he was just 4 years old disfigured and blinded Joshua A. Miele for life. A deranged neighbor came to the Miele family’s door in Brooklyn, N.Y., and threw sulfuric acid in the child’s face. Miele, 52, didn’t let the tragedy stop him. He earned a Ph.D....
HOMELESS
The Week

The recurring problem with the MacArthur 'genius' grants

How many times can journalists write the same story? That's what I wondered when reading the most recent accounts of the MacArthur Fellows Program — informally known as "Genius Grants" — whose new members were announced this week. The unexpected phone call. The disbelief. The overwhelmed gratitude. It's a script as predictable as any romantic comedy or slasher movie.
CHARITIES
dakotafreepress.com

Antiracist Intellectual Leader Kendi Wins MacArthur “Genius” Grant

To no one’s surprise, Governor Kristi Noem has not won a MacArthur Foundation “Genius” Grant. But one of the targets of her bullying on social media has:. Boston University’s Ibram X. Kendi, the National Book Award–winning historian, professor, and scholar whose research and gift for communicating his ideas with policymakers as well as with everyday people have made him a leader of a national movement around antiracism and the structural changes needed to create a more equitable world, has been selected as a 2021 MacArthur Fellow.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Nashville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Virginia State
Nashville, TN
Education
Nashville, TN
Real Estate
City
Nashville, TN
CBS News

Voting rights advocate Desmond Meade named MacArthur "genius grant" winner

Desmond Meade, a civil rights activist who spearheaded an effort to restore the vote to formerly incarcerated people in Florida, has been awarded a MacArthur Fellowship. Commonly known as a "genius grant," the honor includes a $625,000, no-strings-attached stipend given to "extraordinarily talented and creative individuals as an investment in their potential."
POLITICS
abc17news.com

An anti-racist author, a documentary filmmaker and a computational virologist are among the 2021 MacArthur Foundation ‘genius grant’ winners

The MacArthur Foundation announced its class of 2021 Tuesday that includes an anti-racist author, a civil rights activist and a computational virologist. Colloquially known as the “genius grant,” MacArthur fellows are awarded a $625,000, no-strings-attached grant paid out over five years. Since 1981, 1,061 people have been named MacArthur Fellows, according to the foundation’s website. There are no restrictions on how the money is spent, the foundation said.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Abortion Rights#Race#Abortion Law#Macarthur#Getty Images#Extra Credit#African American#Princeton University#African Americans
GoLocalProv

Brown University Economist Shapiro Wins MacArthur ‘Genius Grant’

Brown University announced on Tuesday that economics professor Jesse Shapiro has been selected as one of 25 MacArthur Fellows from across the nation for 2021. The fellowship’s financial award of $625,000 over five years will advance his efforts to confront complex social issues through his research. Shapiro, an applied microeconomist...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
foxla.com

Biden administration has canceled $1.5B in student loans via borrower defense: How to apply

President Joe Biden campaigned on canceling up to $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower, but federal student loan forgiveness legislation has proven difficult to enact. While widespread student loan cancellation may still be out of reach, the Department of Education has been able to approve $1.5 billion worth of student loan discharges through borrower defense to repayment.
COLLEGES
ValleyCentral

Student Loan Forgiveness: What’s Getting Fixed?

(NerdWallet) – A limited waiver announced by the U.S. Department of Education is expected to immediately wipe the slate clean for 22,000 student borrowers seeking Public Service Loan Forgiveness and speed the process for at least 500,000 more. It’s not the broad student loan forgiveness borrowers may be dreaming of. Instead, it’s the latest example […]
EDUCATION
NBC News

MacArthur names record number of Black 'genius grant' winners

Ibram X. Kendi has dedicated much of his life to fighting racism, an often-thankless pursuit that has left him “constantly attacked, demeaned and disappointed,” he said. His work received affirmation this week in a way he never anticipated when he was honored as a MacArthur Fellow grant recipient, also known as a “genius grant.”
SOCIETY
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida activist wins MacArthur genius grant

Desmond Meade, the face of a movement to restore voting rights to Florida felons, has won a so-called genius grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. The MacArthur Fellowships give money to 25 creatives, advocates and others to free them to pursue whatever they please. Meade, who...
FLORIDA STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

MacArthur ‘genius grant’ winners announced for 2021, including film scholar Jacqueline Stewart

CHICAGO — I am sorry that your name is not on the accompanying list, which is a gathering of the 25 members of this year’s class of MacArthur Fellows. It is, as it has been since its inception in 1981, an impressive gathering of people across the planet considered to hold the potential for important work in a wide variety of fields — which this year include such familiar areas as filmmaking and history and such esoteric pursuits as computational virology and adaptive technology design.
CHICAGO, IL
KTVU FOX 2

Blind adaptive technology designer, Stanford neuro-oncologist among winners of 2021 MacArthur 'genius' grant

BERKELEY, Calif. - Two Bay Area "geniuses" were named among this year’s recipients of the prestigious MacArthur Fellowship. The MacArthur Foundation on Tuesday announced its list of 25 winners, which included 52-year-old adaptive technology designer Joshua Miele of Berkeley and 45-year-old neurologist and neuro-oncologist Michelle Monje of Palo Alto. Often...
STANFORD, CA
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy