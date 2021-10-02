A MacArthur ‘genius’ grant winner traces the housing market’s transition from exclusion to ‘predatory inclusion’

To no one’s surprise, Governor Kristi Noem has not won a MacArthur Foundation “Genius” Grant. But one of the targets of her bullying on social media has:. Boston University’s Ibram X. Kendi, the National Book Award–winning historian, professor, and scholar whose research and gift for communicating his ideas with policymakers as well as with everyday people have made him a leader of a national movement around antiracism and the structural changes needed to create a more equitable world, has been selected as a 2021 MacArthur Fellow.
