NBA

Warriors' Steve Kerr says he feels more confident in Jordan Poole than ever

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the backend of the Golden State Warriors 2020-21 campaign, Jordan Poole’s rise quickly developed into one of the highlights of the season.

After a run with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League bubble, Poole burst into Steve Kerr’s lineup. After returning to Golden State, the Michigan product averaged 14.7 points on 43.3% shooting from the field and 35.4% shooting from long distance in 23.5 minutes off the bench. Poole notched 20 or more points in nine games down the final stretch.

Heading to his third season in the association, Poole’s head coach has nothing but praise for the 22-year-old guard. After the first day of practice at Golden State’s 2021 training camp, Steve Kerr said he feels more confident in Poole than ever, calling him the most consistent worker over the last two years.

I feel more confident in Jordan than ever. He’s been our most consistent worker for two years now. You could see the confidence level. He’s shooting shots with ease now that maybe he struggled with a couple of years ago because his body is stronger, more fit, and more fluid.

Watch Kerr’s full presser from Golden State’s first day of practice via YouTube:

With Klay Thompson slated to miss the start of the season as he finishes rehabbing his Achilles injury, Poole will have the opportunity to compete for a starting position alongside Steph Curry.

Once Thompson returns, Poole will play a key role in Golden State’s second unit. The Warriors will need to count on Poole’s microwave scoring ability when Curry and Thompson are off the floor.

If Poole can continue building off his impressive end in 2021, he could be lining up for a breakout campaign.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

