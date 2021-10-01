Cyclists complete 800 miles on Sept. 11 National Memorial Trail

Cyclists set out on a leg of their journey along the Sept. 11 National Memorial Trail. Submitted art

Ride includes NYC 9/11 Memorial, Flight 93 Memorial, 9/11 Pentagon Memorial

Diane Taylor and Jan Walker of Knoxville, Tenn., as well as Betsy Stanfill Burden of Florida commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9/11, by biking 800+ miles on the Sept. 11 National Memorial Trail as participation in the 3rd Annual Sept. 11 National Memorial Trail Tour de Trail.

The September 11 National Memorial Trail Alliance’s 3rd Annual Tour de Trail more than doubled its participation with more than 140 bike riders from 16 states, from as far away as Maine and Florida, and included virtual riders from Wisconsin, North Carolina and California.

The 9/11 National Memorial Tour de Trail helped raise more than $10,000 to support the 9/11 National Memorial Trail. More than $2,000 was also raised from Tour de Trail financial donations. The 9/11 National Memorial Trail is a 1,300-mile biking, hiking and motor-friendly trail that connects the three 9/11 memorial sites in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, New York City and the Pentagon, through six states, including Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

For more information or to donate, go to www.911trail.org.

“We so appreciative of Betsy, Diane and Jan’s passion and commitment to help support the 9/11 Trail and remember those we lost that day,” said Tom Baxter, president of the September 11 National Memorial Trail Alliance in Pennsylvania.

The 1,300-mile, 9/11 National Memorial Trail is currently connected by off-road and multi-use trails, making it available for the public to complete the entire 1,300-mile route. The not-for-profit 9/11 National Memorial Trail Alliance relies on financial support from donors and grants to further develop and maintain the 9/11 National Memorial Trail.

The Sept. 11 National Memorial Trail designation is now in the legislative process, introduced by U.S. Reps. Gerald E. Connolly (D-VA), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), and Don Beyer (D-VA). Federal designation legislation was unanimously passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and now moves to the Senate for approval, to be eventually signed into law by President Biden. The legislation process will lead the way for the Secretary of Interior to be able to authorize the designation as a national tour route that links the three 9/11 national memorials in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, New York City and in Arlington, Virginia.

The September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance is a not-for-profit organization leading the development of a 1,300-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail connecting the three 9/11 memorial sites with communities in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C.; established in 2002 by its founder and President Emeritus, David Brickley.

More than 50 percent of the 9/11 Trail is off-road, and the Alliance has been partnering with federal, state, county and municipal officials on 14 projects to connect more than 30 trails. The route includes New York City’s National September 11th Memorial, the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The September National Memorial Trail Alliance is based in New Eagle, Pennsylvania.

To learn more, go to www.911trail.org/our-history.html, or visit us on Facebook at 911MemorialTrail, Instagram/Twitter @911trail and YouTube @911trail.