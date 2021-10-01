CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

US official in Haiti apologizes for treatment of migrants

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ap9z9_0cEJs8dP00

A top U.S. official on Friday apologized for how Haiti an migrants were treated along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it’s not how border officials or the Department of Homeland Security behave.

The comments from Juan Gonzalez, the U.S. National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere, came during a two-day official visit to Haiti to talk with local leaders about migration and other issues.

“I want to say that it was an injustice, that it was wrong,” he said. “The proud people of Haiti and any migrant deserve to be treated with dignity.”

The U.S. government recently came under fire for its treatment of Haitian migrants, with images showing men on horseback, corralling Haitian asylum seekers.

Gonzalez was visiting with Brian Nichols, U.S. assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere affairs, amid ongoing expulsions of Haitians from the U.S. to their homeland. Since Sept. 19, the U.S. has expelled some 4,600 Haitian migrants from Del Rio, Texas on 43 flights, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Gonzalez said the gathering of migrants along the border is a public health emergency and warned those who are thinking of leaving not to risk their lives.

“The danger is too great,” he said.

Gonzalez and Nichols previously met with Haitian Americans and Cuban Americans in Miami on Wednesday and with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, members of the civil society and political leaders in Haiti on Thursday to talk about migration, public safety, the pandemic and efforts to help those affected by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the country’s southern region in mid-August.

Nichols said that during their visit, they heard many people talk about the challenges that Haiti faces, noting that there’s a “surprising” amount of agreement on potential solutions.

“There is no solution that will work for Haiti and its people that will be imposed from the outside,” he said, referring to recent criticism about the involvement of the U.S. and other countries in Haitian affairs as it tries to recover from the earthquake and from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse at his private home. “However, we in the United States are committed to providing the Haitian people the support they need to succeed and implement their own vision.”

Nichols said the conversation with the prime minister was constructive, adding that the U.S. is encouraging consensus and a holistic vision.

“The future of Haiti depends on its own people,” he said. “The United States is committed to working with the people of Haiti to support as they work to bring prosperity and security back to their country.”

Nichols said a technical team from the U.S. State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement will visit next week as Haiti struggles with a spike in gang-related violence, with the bureau's assistant secretary visiting in upcoming weeks. He said later this month, the undersecretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights will visit with other senior officials to talk about police and security issues.

———

Associated Press writer Dánica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico contributed to this report.

Comments / 5

Bikertoo
3d ago

Why should you apologize to invaders and law breakers. Why not apologize to legal filers whose applications are being delayed because Homeland Security staff's time is being diverted to these illegal immigrants.

Reply
2
Annie
3d ago

"any migrant deserve to be treated with dignity.” The only thing illegal alien invaders deserve is to be sent home immediately. They were not our guests, not invited here. They slithered across our border illegally.

Reply
2
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Haitian migrants: An asylum scholar explains how US skirts its legal and moral duties

By Karen Musalo, University of California, Hastings The U.S.’s top envoy to Haiti resigned abruptly on Sept. 22, 2021, over the Biden administration’s “inhumane” treatment of Haitian migrants crossing the border via Mexico into Texas. The resignation came amid debate over the U.S. decision to deport thousands of Haitians entering the U.S. in search of […] The post Haitian migrants: An asylum scholar explains how US skirts its legal and moral duties appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Haiti to UN Security Council: Help us handle gang violence

NEW YORK (AP) — Haiti’s top diplomat implored the U.N. Security Council on Monday for help tackling gang violence and crime, saying the existing U.N. political mission needs to pivot toward strengthening security and law enforcement institutions in the crisis-wracked country. “It’s vital to take account of the new realities...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Approaching Surge Of 60,000 Haitian Migrants Could Overwhelm Border, Texas Officials Say

Around 60,000 Haitian migrants could overwhelm border officials in Texas, state leadership said, the Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday. Texas law enforcement officials are reportedly preparing for over 60,000 migrants to attempt to illegally enter the U.S., according to the Washington Examiner. Thousands of Texas National Guard troops and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials were sent to assist immigration authorities at the border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze told the Examiner.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
riviera-maya-news.com

Federal Government and Haiti agree to repatriate migrants settled in Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico — Authorities from the Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Relations (SRE) agreed with representatives of the Republic of Haiti to initiate the voluntary assisted return of migrants established in Mexico to their country of origin. Based on the above, a first group with 70 Haitian migrants...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Person
Brian Nichols
New York Post

Panama government warns thousands more migrants coming for border

Panama’s foreign minister warned Wednesday that up to 60,000 migrants, many of them of Haitian origin, are making their way through the Central American country toward the US-Mexico border — threatening the Biden administration with a fresh illegal immigration crisis. Erika Mouynes claimed in an interview with Axios that her...
PANAMA, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Assassination#Police#Haitians#Haitian Americans#Cuban Americans
Axios

UN warns against deporting migrants to Haiti

Four United Nations agencies released a joint statement on Thursday warning countries not to deport Haitians "without proper assessment of their individual protection needs." Why it matters: More Haitian migrants are making their way to the U.S.-Mexico border, as the Biden administration has begun deporting them under the Trump-era Title 42 policy.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Puerto Rico
Reuters

Mexico sends 70 Haitian migrants back home by plane

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's government sent 70 Haitian migrants back to Haiti on Wednesday in what it described as a "voluntary return" flight, days after the United States cleared thousands of Haitian migrants from a camp at the Mexican border in Del Rio, Texas. Mexico's interior and...
IMMIGRATION
ABC13 Houston

Haitian migrants get help from Texas group rallying thousands of donations

This report is a part of "America Strong," an ABC News series highlighting stories of strength and resiliency across the nation. Tired, anxious and awaiting a new place to call home, almost 30,000 migrants were found camping or attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, the Department of Homeland Security reported.
TEXAS STATE
rnbcincy.com

Right-Wing Support For Border Patrol Grows After Agents Whip Haitian Migrants With Horse Reins

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One of the more telling responses to the humanitarian crisis at the nation’s southern border has been the readiness and willingness by right-wing conservatives to embrace Border Patrol despite — or because — its agents used horse reins to whip Haitian migrants in an attempt to keep them from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

ABC News

411K+
Followers
105K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy