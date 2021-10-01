MTA launches vaccine or testing plan, new hires must be fully vaccinated against COVID

The MTA announced Friday that all unvaccinated employees will be required to take weekly COVID-19 tests beginning Monday, October 4, and that all new hires must be fully vaccinated beginning on or after November 14.

Vaccinations are available to employees at MTA facilities and other locations, and the MTA currently has 138 on-site locations for employees to get tested.

"Driving up the vaccination rate is one of the ways the MTA can protect employees and continue to provide safe and reliable transportation," said Acting MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber, "the science is clear. Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, colleagues, relatives and neighbors from COVID-19."

Officials say these programs are the latest steps taken by the MTA to protect transit workers and customers of the largest transportation network in North America.

The MTA says it will continue its efforts to promote safety and public health in support of the region's economic recovery.

"We have a responsibility not only to our employees, but to the communities we serve," MTA Chief People Officer Paul Fama said. "In order to protect employees and continue to provide safe and reliable transportation, it is crucial that the MTA continues to drive up the vaccination rate."

All new external hires, including temporary, contingent and seasonal employees, and paid interns, will be subject to the new mandate.

The policy does not include current MTA employees.

