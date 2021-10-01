CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

MTA launches vaccine or testing plan, new hires must be fully vaccinated against COVID

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJU2E_0cEJP0ow00

The MTA announced Friday that all unvaccinated employees will be required to take weekly COVID-19 tests beginning Monday, October 4, and that all new hires must be fully vaccinated beginning on or after November 14.

Vaccinations are available to employees at MTA facilities and other locations, and the MTA currently has 138 on-site locations for employees to get tested.

"Driving up the vaccination rate is one of the ways the MTA can protect employees and continue to provide safe and reliable transportation," said Acting MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber, "the science is clear. Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, colleagues, relatives and neighbors from COVID-19."

ALSO READ | Teachers ask Supreme Court to block New York City's vaccination mandate

A group of teachers is hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will block the requirement before today's 5 p.m. deadline.

Officials say these programs are the latest steps taken by the MTA to protect transit workers and customers of the largest transportation network in North America.

The MTA says it will continue its efforts to promote safety and public health in support of the region's economic recovery.

"We have a responsibility not only to our employees, but to the communities we serve," MTA Chief People Officer Paul Fama said. "In order to protect employees and continue to provide safe and reliable transportation, it is crucial that the MTA continues to drive up the vaccination rate."

Vaccinations are available to employees at MTA facilities as well as pharmacies, local health departments, clinics, Federally Qualified Health Centers and other locations.

All new external hires, including temporary, contingent and seasonal employees, and paid interns, will be subject to the new mandate.

ALSO READ | United Airlines fires 593 people for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate

United Airlines put in one of the first COVID vaccine mandates, and now it is firing nearly 600 employees who have refused to comply with it.

The policy does not include current MTA employees.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABCNY

COVID News: Vaccine mandates take place across the country

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Vaccine mandates are taking effect across the country. In Connecticut, the National Guard is standing by to fill any critical shortages, as a mandate for state employees takes effect. And in California, the governor taking a first in the nation step-mandating the shot for all public...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Acting Mta Chair#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy