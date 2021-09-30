Developers turn in rezoning application for landfill

A firm that has been working toward creating a landfill in Haralson County for about two years has submitted it’s application for rezoning to county staff. Solid Solutions, headed by Ernest Kaufmann and Tee Stribling, has amassed nearly 2,050 acres of land in the area of Interstate 20 and Georgia Highway 100 to create a landfill, along with an industrial park, some recreational areas, and buffers to other property owners. That land is currently zoned Agriculture-1.