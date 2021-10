Remember the Florence student, Ayden Atkinson, we featured a few months ago who was raising money to help build a tiny home for the homeless through the House of Hope? It was a big goal of $20,000! He met his goal! Since being on our show others have joined in to help him. including the Community Broadcasters in Florence who held a gold tournament to help him raise the money it takes for one of the many tiny homes in the House of Hope village in Florence. The project is a community of homes built to shelter those would otherwise be homeless. Homes are slated to be ready for move-in by the end of the year. Ayden and the Executive Director for the House of Hope Bryan Braddock are coming on the show next week!

FLORENCE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO