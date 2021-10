– Art Center Morro Bay is providing an opportunity open to all artists who wish to participate in the annual Winter Faire and Juried Fine Craft Show. Artists are asked to enter original paintings, photography and fine crafts in various sizes and price points to include jewelry, wood, glass, ceramics and pottery, metal, stone, sculpture, fiber, felt, paper and mixed media and more. Artists should bring varied sizes that include affordable price ranges for our art and fine crafts. Hint: Prices that include a range from $20 – $50 sell well. Fine art paintings from $500 – $2,000 also sell well. Only limited edition, reproductions of original art for art bins please. Note cards, especially for the holidays are welcome.

